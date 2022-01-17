Oaktree Specialty Lending Corporation [OCSL] moved down -0.78: Why It’s Important

Oaktree Specialty Lending Corporation [NASDAQ: OCSL] slipped around -0.06 points on Friday, while shares priced at $7.65 at the close of the session, down -0.78%. The company report on January 5, 2022 that Oaktree Specialty Lending Corporation Schedules First Fiscal Quarter Earnings Conference Call for February 3, 2022.

11:00 a.m. Eastern Time / 8:00 a.m. Pacific Time.

Oaktree Specialty Lending Corporation (NASDAQ:OCSL) (“Oaktree Specialty Lending” or the “Company”) today announced that it will report its financial results for the first fiscal quarter ended December 31, 2021 before the opening of the Nasdaq Global Select Market on Thursday, February 3, 2022. Management will host a conference call to discuss the results on the same day at 11:00 a.m. Eastern Time / 8:00 a.m. Pacific Time. The conference call may be accessed by dialing (877) 507- 4376 (U.S. callers) or +1 (412) 317-5239 (non-U.S. callers). All callers will need to reference “Oaktree Specialty Lending” once connected with the operator. Alternatively, a live webcast of the conference call can be accessed through the Investors section of Oaktree Specialty Lending’s website, www.oaktreespecialtylending.com.

Oaktree Specialty Lending Corporation stock is now 2.55% up from its year-to-date (YTD) trading value. OCSL Stock saw the intraday high of $7.73 and lowest of $7.64 per share. The company’s 52-week high price is 7.81, which means current price is +2.55% above from all time high which was touched on 01/13/22.

Compared to the average trading volume of 930.46K shares, OCSL reached a trading volume of 735976 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about Oaktree Specialty Lending Corporation [OCSL]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for OCSL shares is $8.14 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on OCSL stock is a recommendation set at 1.70. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Oppenheimer have made an estimate for Oaktree Specialty Lending Corporation shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Outperform, with their previous recommendation back on June 24, 2021. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Hovde Group raised their target price to Outperform. The new note on the price target was released on March 05, 2021, representing the official price target for Oaktree Specialty Lending Corporation stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Oaktree Specialty Lending Corporation is set at 0.11, with the Price to Sales ratio for OCSL stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 6.59. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.05.

How has OCSL stock performed recently?

Oaktree Specialty Lending Corporation [OCSL] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 0.92. With this latest performance, OCSL shares gained by 4.37% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 15.73% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 32.81% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for OCSL stock in for the last two-week period is set at 60.28, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 60.51, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 59.21 for Oaktree Specialty Lending Corporation [OCSL]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 7.46, while it was recorded at 7.69 for the last single week of trading, and 7.07 for the last 200 days.

Oaktree Specialty Lending Corporation [OCSL]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Oaktree Specialty Lending Corporation [OCSL] shares currently have an operating margin of +115.08 and a Gross Margin at +69.72. Oaktree Specialty Lending Corporation’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +100.62.

Return on Total Capital for OCSL is now 12.90, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 11.36. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 21.30, with Return on Assets sitting at 11.09. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Oaktree Specialty Lending Corporation [OCSL] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 96.64. Additionally, OCSL Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 49.15, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 48.12. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 94.34, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 47.98.

Receivables Turnover for the company is 8.95 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.11.

Earnings analysis for Oaktree Specialty Lending Corporation [OCSL]

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for OCSL. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Oaktree Specialty Lending Corporation go to 12.00%.

Insider trade positions for Oaktree Specialty Lending Corporation [OCSL]

There are presently around $655 million, or 51.08% of OCSL stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of OCSL stocks are: RIVER ROAD ASSET MANAGEMENT, LLC with ownership of 6,259,534, which is approximately -8.345% of the company’s market cap and around 10.41% of the total institutional ownership; PRIVATE MANAGEMENT GROUP INC, holding 5,746,666 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $43.96 million in OCSL stocks shares; and ARES MANAGEMENT LLC, currently with $38.99 million in OCSL stock with ownership of nearly 12.085% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Oaktree Specialty Lending Corporation stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of February and at the time of the February reporting period, where 88 institutional holders increased their position in Oaktree Specialty Lending Corporation [NASDAQ:OCSL] by around 10,470,636 shares. Additionally, 68 investors decreased positions by around 10,006,893 shares, while 38 investors held positions by with 65,114,197 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 85,591,726 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. OCSL stock had 23 new institutional investments in for a total of 1,065,575 shares, while 17 institutional investors sold positions of 2,597,236 shares during the same period.