Nuvation Bio Inc. [NUVB] stock Resumed by BTIG Research analyst, price target now $16

Nuvation Bio Inc. [NYSE: NUVB] jumped around 0.04 points on Friday, while shares priced at $6.01 at the close of the session, up 0.67%. The company report on January 10, 2022 that Nuvation Bio Provides Corporate Update and Highlights Key 2022 Milestones.

David Hung, M.D., founder, president, and chief executive officer, to present virtually at the 40th Annual J.P. Morgan Healthcare Conference on January 11, 2022 at 7:30 a.m. ET.

Multiple trials anticipated to initiate in 2022 as well as additional IND filings – .

Nuvation Bio Inc. stock is now -29.29% down from its year-to-date (YTD) trading value. NUVB Stock saw the intraday high of $6.05 and lowest of $5.71 per share. The company’s 52-week high price is 15.23, which means current price is +5.25% above from all time high which was touched on 01/03/22.

Compared to the average trading volume of 1.08M shares, NUVB reached a trading volume of 706105 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about Nuvation Bio Inc. [NUVB]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for NUVB shares is $18.20 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on NUVB stock is a recommendation set at 1.50. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

BTIG Research have made an estimate for Nuvation Bio Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on October 15, 2021. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, RBC Capital Mkts raised their target price to Outperform. The new note on the price target was released on April 06, 2021, representing the official price target for Nuvation Bio Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $20, while Wedbush analysts kept a Outperform rating on NUVB stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Nuvation Bio Inc. is set at 0.55 The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.62, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 3.66.

How has NUVB stock performed recently?

Nuvation Bio Inc. [NUVB] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -10.30. With this latest performance, NUVB shares dropped by -40.08% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -27.15% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -44.86% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for NUVB stock in for the last two-week period is set at 27.44, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 21.65, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 31.76 for Nuvation Bio Inc. [NUVB]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 8.56, while it was recorded at 6.25 for the last single week of trading, and 9.73 for the last 200 days.

Nuvation Bio Inc. [NUVB]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Nuvation Bio Inc. [NUVB] managed to generate an average of -$506,094 per employee.Nuvation Bio Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 59.90 and a Current Ratio set at 59.90.

Insider trade positions for Nuvation Bio Inc. [NUVB]

There are presently around $909 million, or 67.40% of NUVB stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of NUVB stocks are: FMR LLC with ownership of 32,130,174, which is approximately -1.584% of the company’s market cap and around 27.16% of the total institutional ownership; OMEGA FUND MANAGEMENT, LLC, holding 28,212,376 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $169.56 million in NUVB stocks shares; and ECOR1 CAPITAL, LLC, currently with $82.41 million in NUVB stock with ownership of nearly 0% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Nuvation Bio Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of March and at the time of the March reporting period, where 53 institutional holders increased their position in Nuvation Bio Inc. [NYSE:NUVB] by around 7,038,200 shares. Additionally, 37 investors decreased positions by around 3,739,173 shares, while 23 investors held positions by with 140,502,322 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 151,279,695 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. NUVB stock had 15 new institutional investments in for a total of 1,183,289 shares, while 16 institutional investors sold positions of 1,400,443 shares during the same period.