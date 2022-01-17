Northern Oil and Gas Inc. [NOG] is 15.89% higher this YTD. Is it still time to buy?

Northern Oil and Gas Inc. [AMEX: NOG] surged by $1.11 during the normal trading session on Friday and reaching a high of $23.94 during the day while it closed the day at $23.85. The company report on December 15, 2021 that Northern Oil and Gas, Inc. Announces Long-Term Base Dividend Growth Plan.

Northern Oil and Gas, Inc. (NYSE American: NOG) (“Northern”) today announced a long-term base dividend growth plan. Details can be found in the presentation made available today on Northern’s website at https://www.northernoil.com/investors/company-information/presentations.

Northern Oil and Gas Inc. stock has also gained 5.62% of its value over the past 7 days. However, NOG stock has declined by -5.32% in the 3 months of the year. Over the past six months meanwhile, it has gained 52.79% and gained 15.89% year-on date.

The market cap for NOG stock reached $1.72 billion, with 65.86 million shares outstanding and 63.67 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 1.03M shares, NOG reached a trading volume of 697078 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about Northern Oil and Gas Inc. [NOG]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for NOG shares is $32.92 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on NOG stock is a recommendation set at 1.70. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

BofA Securities have made an estimate for Northern Oil and Gas Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on December 17, 2021. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, BofA Securities raised their target price from $28 to $30. The new note on the price target was released on October 14, 2021, representing the official price target for Northern Oil and Gas Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise from $22 to $23, while Piper Sandler kept a Overweight rating on NOG stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Northern Oil and Gas Inc. is set at 1.15, with the Price to Sales ratio for NOG stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 7.55. Price to Free Cash Flow for NOG in the course of the last twelve months was 5.13 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 0.50.

NOG stock trade performance evaluation

Northern Oil and Gas Inc. [NOG] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 5.62. With this latest performance, NOG shares gained by 27.61% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 52.79% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 112.76% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for NOG stock in for the last two-week period is set at 62.48, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 66.46, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 59.24 for Northern Oil and Gas Inc. [NOG]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 21.32, while it was recorded at 22.98 for the last single week of trading, and 18.94 for the last 200 days.

Northern Oil and Gas Inc. [NOG]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Northern Oil and Gas Inc. [NOG] shares currently have an operating margin of -0.84 and a Gross Margin at +4.88. Northern Oil and Gas Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -279.58.

Return on Total Capital for NOG is now -0.23, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -77.66. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -540.37, with Return on Assets sitting at -65.24. Additionally, NOG Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 130.95, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 108.34.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Northern Oil and Gas Inc. [NOG] managed to generate an average of -$36,241,640 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 3.61 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.23.Northern Oil and Gas Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.50 and a Current Ratio set at 0.50.

Earnings per share (EPS) analysis for Northern Oil and Gas Inc. [NOG] stock

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for NOG. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Northern Oil and Gas Inc. go to 36.30%.

Northern Oil and Gas Inc. [NOG]: Insider Ownership positions

There are presently around $1,053 million, or 59.40% of NOG stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of NOG stocks are: CAPITAL WORLD INVESTORS with ownership of 4,875,000, which is approximately 4.246% of the company’s market cap and around 4.30% of the total institutional ownership; BLACKROCK INC., holding 3,708,134 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $88.44 million in NOG stocks shares; and FMR LLC, currently with $86.43 million in NOG stock with ownership of nearly 10.657% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Northern Oil and Gas Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of March and at the time of the March reporting period, where 90 institutional holders increased their position in Northern Oil and Gas Inc. [AMEX:NOG] by around 7,409,745 shares. Additionally, 57 investors decreased positions by around 5,738,440 shares, while 23 investors held positions by with 31,021,379 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 44,169,564 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. NOG stock had 30 new institutional investments in for a total of 1,832,330 shares, while 22 institutional investors sold positions of 2,983,696 shares during the same period.