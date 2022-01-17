Needham slashes price target on OppFi Inc. [OPFI] – find out why.

OppFi Inc. [NYSE: OPFI] stock went on a downward path that fall over -6.91% on Friday, amounting to a one-week price increase of more than 9.69%. The company report on January 6, 2022 that OppFi Announces Share Repurchase Program.

Authorization permits the Company to purchase up to $20 million of Class A common stock.

OppFi Inc. (“OppFi” or the “Company”) (NYSE: OPFI), a leading financial technology platform that powers banks to help everyday consumers gain access to credit, announced today that its Board of Directors has authorized a share repurchase program that permits the Company to purchase up to an aggregate of $20 million of its Class A common stock. The authorization will expire in December 2023.

Over the last 12 months, OPFI stock dropped by -46.85%. The one-year OppFi Inc. stock forecast points to a potential upside of 46.1. The average equity rating for OPFI stock is currently 2.20, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

The market cap for the stock reached $668.62 million, with 109.97 million shares outstanding and 13.46 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 507.70K shares, OPFI stock reached a trading volume of 728326 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Guru’s Opinion on OppFi Inc. [OPFI]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for OPFI shares is $10.50 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on OPFI stock is a recommendation set at 2.20. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Needham have made an estimate for OppFi Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on August 17, 2021.

The Average True Range (ATR) for OppFi Inc. is set at 0.54, with the Price to Sales ratio for OPFI stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 1.93.

OPFI Stock Performance Analysis:

OppFi Inc. [OPFI] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 9.69. With this latest performance, OPFI shares gained by 19.92% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -43.68% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -46.85% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for OPFI stock in for the last two-week period is set at 58.35, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 61.62, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 54.48 for OppFi Inc. [OPFI]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 5.36, while it was recorded at 5.74 for the last single week of trading, and 8.16 for the last 200 days.

Insight into OppFi Inc. Fundamentals:

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, OppFi Inc. [OPFI] managed to generate an average of -$15,282 per employee.

OppFi Inc. [OPFI] Insider Position Details

Positions in OppFi Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of March and at the time of the March reporting period, where 25 institutional holders increased their position in OppFi Inc. [NYSE:OPFI] by around 3,237,063 shares. Additionally, 51 investors decreased positions by around 15,431,386 shares, while 3 investors held positions by with 12,578,889 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 6,089,560 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. OPFI stock had 15 new institutional investments in for a total of 3,095,508 shares, while 44 institutional investors sold positions of 14,535,346 shares during the same period.