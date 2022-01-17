National Vision Holdings Inc. [EYE] Is Currently -3.48 below its 200 Period Moving Avg: What Does This Mean?

National Vision Holdings Inc. [NASDAQ: EYE] price plunged by -3.48 percent to reach at -$1.42. The company report on December 1, 2021 that National Vision Investor Relations Named to Institutional Investor’s 2022 All-America Executive Team.

VP David Mann named Best IR Professional in the midcap retail sector.

3 Tiny Stocks Primed to Explode The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.



We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns.



Click here for full details and to join for free Sponsored

National Vision Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ: EYE), the nation’s second largest optical retailer, announced that its investor relations leadership have been named to Institutional Investor’s 2022 All-America Executive Team.

A sum of 693220 shares traded at recent session while its average daily volume was at 786.06K shares. National Vision Holdings Inc. shares reached a high of $41.21 and dropped to a low of $38.79 until finishing in the latest session at $39.44.

The one-year EYE stock forecast points to a potential upside of 35.44. The average equity rating for EYE stock is currently 2.10, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

Guru’s Opinion on National Vision Holdings Inc. [EYE]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for EYE shares is $61.09 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on EYE stock is a recommendation set at 2.10. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Goldman have made an estimate for National Vision Holdings Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Neutral, with their previous recommendation back on November 15, 2021. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, BofA Securities dropped their target price from $63 to $50. The new note on the price target was released on November 12, 2021, representing the official price target for National Vision Holdings Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $70, while Morgan Stanley analysts kept a Overweight rating on EYE stock. On August 27, 2021, analysts decreased their price target for EYE shares from 58 to 57.

The Average True Range (ATR) for National Vision Holdings Inc. is set at 1.81, with the Price to Sales ratio for EYE stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 1.61. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 3.28, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 5.12. Price to Free Cash Flow for EYE in the course of the last twelve months was 19.85 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 1.50.

EYE Stock Performance Analysis:

National Vision Holdings Inc. [EYE] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -8.24. With this latest performance, EYE shares dropped by -17.85% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -21.04% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -18.91% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for EYE stock in for the last two-week period is set at 25.80, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 20.30, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 29.78 for National Vision Holdings Inc. [EYE]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 48.77, while it was recorded at 41.33 for the last single week of trading, and 52.24 for the last 200 days.

Insight into National Vision Holdings Inc. Fundamentals:

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and National Vision Holdings Inc. [EYE] shares currently have an operating margin of +6.44 and a Gross Margin at +48.70. National Vision Holdings Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +2.12.

Return on Total Capital for EYE is now 6.00, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 2.04. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 4.31, with Return on Assets sitting at 1.66. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, National Vision Holdings Inc. [EYE] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 114.85. Additionally, EYE Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 53.46, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 44.61. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 108.01, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 50.27.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, National Vision Holdings Inc. [EYE] managed to generate an average of $2,836 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 33.41 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.78.National Vision Holdings Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.50 and a Current Ratio set at 1.90.

EYE Stock EPS

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for EYE. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for National Vision Holdings Inc. go to 21.40%.

National Vision Holdings Inc. [EYE] Insider Position Details

There are presently around $3,818 million, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of EYE stocks are: JPMORGAN CHASE & CO with ownership of 7,959,296, which is approximately -13.218% of the company’s market cap and around 0.60% of the total institutional ownership; VANGUARD GROUP INC, holding 7,566,880 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $298.44 million in EYE stocks shares; and BLACKROCK INC., currently with $266.24 million in EYE stock with ownership of nearly 18.644% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in National Vision Holdings Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of March and at the time of the March reporting period, where 97 institutional holders increased their position in National Vision Holdings Inc. [NASDAQ:EYE] by around 8,469,006 shares. Additionally, 97 investors decreased positions by around 6,577,194 shares, while 25 investors held positions by with 81,756,068 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 96,802,268 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. EYE stock had 27 new institutional investments in for a total of 756,467 shares, while 19 institutional investors sold positions of 437,651 shares during the same period.