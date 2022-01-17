Morgan Stanley lifts Verra Mobility Corporation [VRRM] price estimate. Who else is bullish?

Verra Mobility Corporation [NASDAQ: VRRM] loss -1.72% on the last trading session, reaching $14.90 price per share at the time. The company report on January 3, 2022 that Verra Mobility Announces Appointment of Sarah Farrell to its Board of Directors.

Verra Mobility (NASDAQ: VRRM), a leading provider of smart mobility technology solutions, announced today that Sarah Farrell has been appointed as a new director, filling the vacancy on the Board after the resignation of Jacob Kotzubei on December 17, 2021.

3 Tiny Stocks Primed to Explode The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.



We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns.



Click here for full details and to join for free Sponsored

Ms. Farrell is a Partner at Inclusive Capital Partners, a San Francisco-based investment firm that seeks to partner with companies that address and enable solutions to address environmental and societal problems. Inclusive Capital Partners beneficially owns more than five percent of the Company’s outstanding common stock.

Verra Mobility Corporation represents 159.36 million in outstanding shares, while the company has a total market value of $2.37 billion with the latest information. VRRM stock price has been found in the range of $14.61 to $15.1421.

If compared to the average trading volume of 823.91K shares, VRRM reached a trading volume of 729268 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about Verra Mobility Corporation [VRRM]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for VRRM shares is $19.71 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on VRRM stock is a recommendation set at 1.60. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Morgan Stanley have made an estimate for Verra Mobility Corporation shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Equal-Weight, with their previous recommendation back on May 26, 2021. The new note on the price target was released on February 26, 2021, representing the official price target for Verra Mobility Corporation stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Verra Mobility Corporation is set at 0.54, with the Price to Sales ratio for VRRM stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 4.92. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 9.74, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.81. Price to Free Cash Flow for VRRM in the course of the last twelve months was 21.47 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 3.20.

Trading performance analysis for VRRM stock

Verra Mobility Corporation [VRRM] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -1.39. With this latest performance, VRRM shares gained by 1.71% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 2.48% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 14.44% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for VRRM stock in for the last two-week period is set at 44.50, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 40.02, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 46.43 for Verra Mobility Corporation [VRRM]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 15.31, while it was recorded at 15.20 for the last single week of trading, and 15.01 for the last 200 days.

Verra Mobility Corporation [VRRM]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Verra Mobility Corporation [VRRM] shares currently have an operating margin of +10.01 and a Gross Margin at +61.86. Verra Mobility Corporation’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -0.88.

Return on Total Capital for VRRM is now 3.20, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -0.29. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -1.00, with Return on Assets sitting at -0.24. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Verra Mobility Corporation [VRRM] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 252.05. Additionally, VRRM Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 71.60, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 63.01. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 248.51, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 70.59.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Verra Mobility Corporation [VRRM] managed to generate an average of -$5,383 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 2.66 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.28.Verra Mobility Corporation’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 3.20 and a Current Ratio set at 3.20.

Verra Mobility Corporation [VRRM]: An earnings per share (EPS) analysis

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for VRRM. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Verra Mobility Corporation go to 30.80%.

An analysis of insider ownership at Verra Mobility Corporation [VRRM]

There are presently around $2,062 million, or 95.90% of VRRM stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of VRRM stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 13,673,157, which is approximately 8.104% of the company’s market cap and around 0.50% of the total institutional ownership; FMR LLC, holding 11,117,818 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $165.66 million in VRRM stocks shares; and BLACKROCK INC., currently with $135.89 million in VRRM stock with ownership of nearly -4.046% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Verra Mobility Corporation stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of March and at the time of the March reporting period, where 113 institutional holders increased their position in Verra Mobility Corporation [NASDAQ:VRRM] by around 14,782,108 shares. Additionally, 58 investors decreased positions by around 22,190,561 shares, while 26 investors held positions by with 101,390,704 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 138,363,373 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. VRRM stock had 31 new institutional investments in for a total of 3,110,826 shares, while 14 institutional investors sold positions of 519,241 shares during the same period.