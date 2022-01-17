Mizuho slashes price target on Crown Holdings Inc. [CCK] – find out why.

Crown Holdings Inc. [NYSE: CCK] surged by $0.75 during the normal trading session on Friday and reaching a high of $113.13 during the day while it closed the day at $113.13. The company report on January 6, 2022 that CROWN HOLDINGS SCHEDULES FOURTH QUARTER 2021 EARNINGS CONFERENCE CALL.

Crown Holdings, Inc. (NYSE: CCK) will release its earnings for the fourth quarter ended December 31, 2021 after the close of trading on the New York Stock Exchange on Tuesday, February 8, 2022. The Company will hold a conference call to discuss these results at 9:00 a.m. (EST) on Wednesday, February 9, 2022.

The dial-in numbers for the conference call are (630) 395-0194 or toll-free (888) 324-8108 and the access password is “packaging”. A replay of the conference call will be available for a one-week period ending at midnight on February 16, 2022. The telephone numbers for the replay are (203) 369-3289 or toll free (800) 568-3652. A live webcast of the call will be made available to the public on the internet at the Company’s website, www.crowncork.com.

Crown Holdings Inc. stock has also gained 3.28% of its value over the past 7 days. However, CCK stock has inclined by 9.02% in the 3 months of the year. Over the past six months meanwhile, it has gained 11.63% and gained 2.27% year-on date.

The market cap for CCK stock reached $14.37 billion, with 128.70 million shares outstanding and 125.22 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 994.29K shares, CCK reached a trading volume of 712636 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about Crown Holdings Inc. [CCK]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for CCK shares is $133.18 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on CCK stock is a recommendation set at 1.90. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Mizuho have made an estimate for Crown Holdings Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on October 13, 2021. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Loop Capital raised their target price to Buy. The new note on the price target was released on October 06, 2021, representing the official price target for Crown Holdings Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $140, while Barclays analysts kept a Overweight rating on CCK stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Crown Holdings Inc. is set at 2.41, with the Price to Sales ratio for CCK stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 1.27. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 5.96, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 17.80. Price to Free Cash Flow for CCK in the course of the last twelve months was 35.39 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 0.80.

CCK stock trade performance evaluation

Crown Holdings Inc. [CCK] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 3.28. With this latest performance, CCK shares gained by 4.59% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 11.63% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 18.83% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for CCK stock in for the last two-week period is set at 63.89, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 70.53, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 60.23 for Crown Holdings Inc. [CCK]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 108.44, while it was recorded at 111.08 for the last single week of trading, and 105.80 for the last 200 days.

Crown Holdings Inc. [CCK]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Crown Holdings Inc. [CCK] shares currently have an operating margin of +11.64 and a Gross Margin at +16.95. Crown Holdings Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +5.01.

Return on Total Capital for CCK is now 12.63, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 5.76. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 29.61, with Return on Assets sitting at 3.60. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Crown Holdings Inc. [CCK] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 384.08. Additionally, CCK Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 79.34, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 50.64. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 372.93, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 77.04.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Crown Holdings Inc. [CCK] managed to generate an average of $17,545 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 6.84 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.72.Crown Holdings Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.80 and a Current Ratio set at 1.10.

Earnings per share (EPS) analysis for Crown Holdings Inc. [CCK] stock

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for CCK. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Crown Holdings Inc. go to 13.41%.

Crown Holdings Inc. [CCK]: Insider Ownership positions

There are presently around $12,774 million, or 91.50% of CCK stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of CCK stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 11,939,896, which is approximately -2.56% of the company’s market cap and around 1.70% of the total institutional ownership; JANUS HENDERSON GROUP PLC, holding 8,001,191 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $905.17 million in CCK stocks shares; and BLACKROCK INC., currently with $736.8 million in CCK stock with ownership of nearly -11.836% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Crown Holdings Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of February and at the time of the February reporting period, where 191 institutional holders increased their position in Crown Holdings Inc. [NYSE:CCK] by around 9,360,177 shares. Additionally, 224 investors decreased positions by around 13,733,452 shares, while 85 investors held positions by with 89,822,499 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 112,916,128 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. CCK stock had 43 new institutional investments in for a total of 895,564 shares, while 45 institutional investors sold positions of 2,152,890 shares during the same period.