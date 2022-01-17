Maxeon Solar Technologies Ltd. [MAXN] Revenue clocked in at $807.40 million, down -10.79% YTD: What’s Next?

Maxeon Solar Technologies Ltd. [NASDAQ: MAXN] traded at a high on 01/14/22, posting a 3.59 gain after which it closed the day’ session at $12.40. The company report on November 17, 2021 that Maxeon Solar Technologies Announces Third Quarter 2021 Financial Results.

–Revenue of $220M with DG Channel sales moving Beyond the Panel–.

3 Tiny Stocks Primed to Explode The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.



We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns.



Click here for full details and to join for free Sponsored

The results of the trading session contributed to over 711355 shares changing hands. Over the past one week, the price volatility of Maxeon Solar Technologies Ltd. stands at 7.16% while the volatility over the past one month is 7.59%.

The market cap for MAXN stock reached $529.48 million, with 40.42 million shares outstanding and 22.26 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 567.63K shares, MAXN reached a trading volume of 711355 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about Maxeon Solar Technologies Ltd. [MAXN]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for MAXN shares is $17.80 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on MAXN stock is a recommendation set at 2.60. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

BofA Securities have made an estimate for Maxeon Solar Technologies Ltd. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on December 03, 2021. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Raymond James dropped their target price from $26 to $23. The new note on the price target was released on October 05, 2021, representing the official price target for Maxeon Solar Technologies Ltd. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $17, while Morgan Stanley analysts kept a Equal-Weight rating on MAXN stock. On May 06, 2021, analysts decreased their price target for MAXN shares from 45 to 33.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Maxeon Solar Technologies Ltd. is set at 1.09, with the Price to Sales ratio for MAXN stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.66. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.19, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 4.10.

How has MAXN stock performed recently?

Maxeon Solar Technologies Ltd. [MAXN] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -1.74. With this latest performance, MAXN shares dropped by -24.02% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -19.43% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -65.90% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for MAXN stock in for the last two-week period is set at 34.79, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 34.81, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 36.52 for Maxeon Solar Technologies Ltd. [MAXN]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 17.18, while it was recorded at 12.44 for the last single week of trading, and 17.82 for the last 200 days.

Maxeon Solar Technologies Ltd. [MAXN]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Maxeon Solar Technologies Ltd. [MAXN] shares currently have an operating margin of -15.65 and a Gross Margin at -1.57. Maxeon Solar Technologies Ltd.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -16.88.

Return on Total Capital for MAXN is now -24.29, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -29.63. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -35.89, with Return on Assets sitting at -14.48. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Maxeon Solar Technologies Ltd. [MAXN] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 45.99. Additionally, MAXN Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 31.50, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 20.30. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 34.23, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 23.45.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Maxeon Solar Technologies Ltd. [MAXN] managed to generate an average of -$30,946 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 6.01 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.86.Maxeon Solar Technologies Ltd.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.90 and a Current Ratio set at 1.50.

Insider trade positions for Maxeon Solar Technologies Ltd. [MAXN]

There are presently around $164 million, or 36.90% of MAXN stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of MAXN stocks are: WELLINGTON MANAGEMENT GROUP LLP with ownership of 3,947,079, which is approximately -9.833% of the company’s market cap and around 49.67% of the total institutional ownership; INVESCO LTD., holding 2,903,029 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $36.0 million in MAXN stocks shares; and SCHRODER INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT GROUP, currently with $18.95 million in MAXN stock with ownership of nearly -13.949% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Maxeon Solar Technologies Ltd. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of April and at the time of the April reporting period, where 40 institutional holders increased their position in Maxeon Solar Technologies Ltd. [NASDAQ:MAXN] by around 1,227,039 shares. Additionally, 53 investors decreased positions by around 2,589,976 shares, while 37 investors held positions by with 9,379,238 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 13,196,253 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. MAXN stock had 18 new institutional investments in for a total of 649,229 shares, while 25 institutional investors sold positions of 546,051 shares during the same period.