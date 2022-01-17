Market cap of Rover Group Inc. [ROVR] reaches 1.26B – now what?

Rover Group Inc. [NASDAQ: ROVR] loss -2.79% on the last trading session, reaching $6.96 price per share at the time. The company report on January 14, 2022 that Rover Announces Confirmation of Previously Announced 2021 Revenue Guidance Ahead of Participation at 24th Annual Needham Virtual Growth Conference.

Rover Group, Inc. (“Rover”) (NASDAQ: ROVR), the world’s largest online marketplace for pet care, today announced that it confirms its previously announced revenue guidance for fiscal 2021 of $106 – $110 million as disclosed in its third quarter earnings release issued on November 8, 2021 despite an increased cancellation rate of approximately 16% during the fourth quarter of 2021 related to COVID-19.

Rover previously announced on January 5, 2022 that management will present at the 24th Annual Needham Virtual Growth Conference on Friday, January 14, 2022 at 9:30 AM PT (12:30 PM ET). The fireside chat will be available via a live webcast and an archived replay on Rover’s investor relations website at https://investors.rover.com/.

Rover Group Inc. represents 116.60 million in outstanding shares, while the company has a total market value of $1.26 billion with the latest information. ROVR stock price has been found in the range of $6.64 to $7.27.

If compared to the average trading volume of 653.01K shares, ROVR reached a trading volume of 696159 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about Rover Group Inc. [ROVR]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for ROVR shares is $15.33 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on ROVR stock is a recommendation set at 1.60. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Rover Group Inc. is set at 0.74, with the Price to Sales ratio for ROVR stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 14.78. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 99.43, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 1.61.

Trading performance analysis for ROVR stock

Rover Group Inc. [ROVR] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -15.84. With this latest performance, ROVR shares dropped by -32.88% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -30.19% over the last 6 months .

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for ROVR stock in for the last two-week period is set at 24.74, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 17.67, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 29.58 for Rover Group Inc. [ROVR]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 10.62, while it was recorded at 7.59 for the last single week of trading, and 10.90 for the last 200 days.

Rover Group Inc. [ROVR]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Rover Group Inc. [ROVR] managed to generate an average of -$856,086 per employee.Rover Group Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 5.70 and a Current Ratio set at 5.70.

An analysis of insider ownership at Rover Group Inc. [ROVR]

There are presently around $479 million, or 50.80% of ROVR stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of ROVR stocks are: MADRONA VENTURE GROUP, LLC with ownership of 27,401,207, which is approximately New of the company’s market cap and around 2.00% of the total institutional ownership; TECHNOLOGY CROSSOVER MANAGEMENT VIII, LTD., holding 9,198,343 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $64.02 million in ROVR stocks shares; and PARSIFAL CAPITAL MANAGEMENT, LP, currently with $44.99 million in ROVR stock with ownership of nearly New of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Rover Group Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of March and at the time of the March reporting period, where 34 institutional holders increased their position in Rover Group Inc. [NASDAQ:ROVR] by around 63,712,464 shares. Additionally, 51 investors decreased positions by around 18,708,755 shares, while 3 investors held positions by with 13,567,022 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 68,854,197 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. ROVR stock had 28 new institutional investments in for a total of 62,287,154 shares, while 44 institutional investors sold positions of 15,199,577 shares during the same period.