Market cap of Public Storage [PSA] reaches 63.90B – now what?

Public Storage [NYSE: PSA] loss -0.71% or -2.59 points to close at $361.79 with a heavy trading volume of 665858 shares. The company report on January 4, 2022 that Public Storage Announces Pricing of 4.100% Cumulative Preferred Shares of Beneficial Interest, Series S.

Tom Boyle, Chief Financial Officer of Public Storage (NYSE:PSA, the “Company”), announced that the Company has priced a public offering of 10,000,000 depositary shares at $25.00 per depositary share, with each depositary share representing 1/1,000 of a 4.100% Cumulative Preferred Share of Beneficial Interest, Series S (the “Series S Preferred Shares”). The offering is expected to result in $250 million of gross proceeds (assuming no exercise of the underwriters’ overallotment option) and to close on or about January 13, 2022, subject to the satisfaction of customary closing conditions. The Company expects to use the net proceeds for general corporate purposes, including to fund acquisitions of self-storage facilities and redemptions of our preferred shares.

BofA Securities, Inc., Morgan Stanley & Co. LLC, UBS Securities LLC and Wells Fargo Securities, LLC acted as joint book-running managers of the offering. This announcement shall not constitute an offer to sell or a solicitation of an offer to buy these securities nor shall there be any offer or sale of these securities in any state or jurisdiction in which such an offer, solicitation or sale would be unlawful. The Company has filed a registration statement (including a prospectus with the Securities and Exchange Commission (the “SEC”)) and prospectus supplement for the offering to which this communication relates. Before you invest, you should read the prospectus in that registration statement, the prospectus supplement, and other documents the Company has filed with the SEC for more complete information about the issuer and this offering. Investors may obtain these documents for free by visiting EDGAR on the SEC’s website at www.sec.gov. Alternatively, copies of the prospectus and prospectus supplement may be obtained by contacting: BofA Securities, Inc., 200 North College Street, NC1-004-03-43, Charlotte, NC 28255-0001, Attention: Prospectus Department, telephone: 1-800-294-1322 or email: dg.prospectus_requests@bofa.com; Morgan Stanley & Co. LLC, 180 Varick Street, 2nd Floor, New York, NY 10014, Attn: Prospectus Department, telephone: 1-866-718-1649; UBS Securities LLC, 1285 Avenue of the Americas, New York, NY 10019, Attention: Prospectus Department, telephone: 1-888-827-7275; or Wells Fargo Securities, LLC, 608 2nd Avenue South, Suite 1000, Minneapolis, MN 55402, Attn: WFS Customer Service, telephone: 1-800-645-3751 or email: wfscustomerservice@wellsfargo.com.

It opened the trading session at $363.39, the shares rose to $364.74 and dropped to $358.195, the range by which the price of stock traded the whole day. The daily chart for PSA points out that the company has recorded 17.27% gains over the past six months. However, it is still -65.52% lower than its most recent low trading price.

If we look at the average trading volume of 616.68K shares, PSA reached to a volume of 665858 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about Public Storage [PSA]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for PSA shares is $378.79 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on PSA stock is a recommendation set at 2.30. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Jefferies have made an estimate for Public Storage shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on January 10, 2022. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, JP Morgan raised their target price from $359 to $385. The new note on the price target was released on December 20, 2021, representing the official price target for Public Storage stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise from $353 to $400, while Citigroup kept a Buy rating on PSA stock. On December 02, 2021, analysts increased their price target for PSA shares from 350 to 375.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Public Storage is set at 6.93, with the Price to Sales ratio for PSA stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 19.66. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 12.65, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 5.43. Price to Free Cash Flow for PSA in the course of the last twelve months was 88.82.

Trading performance analysis for PSA stock

Public Storage [PSA] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 1.65. With this latest performance, PSA shares gained by 0.08% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 17.27% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 61.23% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for PSA stock in for the last two-week period is set at 52.85, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 48.82, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 55.31 for Public Storage [PSA]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 347.57, while it was recorded at 363.25 for the last single week of trading, and 312.53 for the last 200 days.

Public Storage [PSA]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Public Storage [PSA] shares currently have an operating margin of +48.68 and a Gross Margin at +51.26. Public Storage’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +46.56.

Return on Total Capital for PSA is now 12.67, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 12.14. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 15.40, with Return on Assets sitting at 11.71. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Public Storage [PSA] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 33.24. Additionally, PSA Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 24.95, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 24.08. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 59.65, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 24.93.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Public Storage [PSA] managed to generate an average of $251,336 per employee.

Public Storage [PSA]: An earnings per share (EPS) analysis

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for PSA. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Public Storage go to 17.00%.

An analysis of insider ownership at Public Storage [PSA]

There are presently around $49,239 million, or 80.00% of PSA stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of PSA stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 19,988,792, which is approximately 0.268% of the company’s market cap and around 0.20% of the total institutional ownership; BLACKROCK INC., holding 16,798,900 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $6.08 billion in PSA stocks shares; and COHEN & STEERS, INC., currently with $4.35 billion in PSA stock with ownership of nearly 0.312% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Public Storage stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of February and at the time of the February reporting period, where 414 institutional holders increased their position in Public Storage [NYSE:PSA] by around 6,084,662 shares. Additionally, 313 investors decreased positions by around 7,618,794 shares, while 197 investors held positions by with 122,394,125 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 136,097,581 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. PSA stock had 105 new institutional investments in for a total of 1,257,833 shares, while 44 institutional investors sold positions of 268,902 shares during the same period.