Market cap of Open Lending Corporation [LPRO] reaches 2.60B – now what?

Open Lending Corporation [NASDAQ: LPRO] loss -5.20% on the last trading session, reaching $19.50 price per share at the time. The company report on January 10, 2022 that Open Lending signs 71 Financial Institutions to the Lenders Protection Program in 2021.

Provides financial institutions with a safe way to increase near-prime and non-prime auto loan volumes.

3 Tiny Stocks Primed to Explode The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.



We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns.



Click here for full details and to join for free Sponsored

Open Lending Corporation (NASDAQ: LPRO) (“Open Lending” or “the Company”), a leading provider of lending enablement and risk analytics solutions to financial institutions, today announced that it signed 71 new accounts to the Lenders Protection™ program in 2021, 18 of which were signed since October 1, 2021.

Open Lending Corporation represents 126.19 million in outstanding shares, while the company has a total market value of $2.60 billion with the latest information. LPRO stock price has been found in the range of $19.45 to $20.55.

If compared to the average trading volume of 986.47K shares, LPRO reached a trading volume of 737849 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about Open Lending Corporation [LPRO]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for LPRO shares is $41.33 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on LPRO stock is a recommendation set at 1.60. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Goldman have made an estimate for Open Lending Corporation shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Neutral, with their previous recommendation back on July 23, 2021. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Canaccord Genuity raised their target price from $45 to $55. The new note on the price target was released on June 28, 2021, representing the official price target for Open Lending Corporation stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $40, while Morgan Stanley analysts kept a Equal-Weight rating on LPRO stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Open Lending Corporation is set at 1.24, with the Price to Sales ratio for LPRO stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 12.74. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 19.31, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.68. Price to Free Cash Flow for LPRO in the course of the last twelve months was 34.79 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 9.70.

Trading performance analysis for LPRO stock

Open Lending Corporation [LPRO] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -4.04. With this latest performance, LPRO shares dropped by -9.68% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -49.02% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -48.89% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for LPRO stock in for the last two-week period is set at 35.04, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 32.02, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 36.30 for Open Lending Corporation [LPRO]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 24.48, while it was recorded at 20.80 for the last single week of trading, and 34.26 for the last 200 days.

Open Lending Corporation [LPRO]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Open Lending Corporation [LPRO] shares currently have an operating margin of +62.46 and a Gross Margin at +91.01. Open Lending Corporation’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -89.60.

Return on Total Capital for LPRO is now 29.45, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -42.72. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -65.32, with Return on Assets sitting at -33.84. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Open Lending Corporation [LPRO] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 613.21. Additionally, LPRO Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 85.98, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 55.53. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 593.48, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 83.21.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Open Lending Corporation [LPRO] managed to generate an average of -$938,115 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 3.98 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.38.Open Lending Corporation’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 9.70 and a Current Ratio set at 9.70.

An analysis of insider ownership at Open Lending Corporation [LPRO]

There are presently around $1,990 million, or 81.00% of LPRO stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of LPRO stocks are: WASATCH ADVISORS INC with ownership of 14,693,952, which is approximately 9.966% of the company’s market cap and around 4.90% of the total institutional ownership; VANGUARD GROUP INC, holding 9,860,637 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $192.28 million in LPRO stocks shares; and BREGAL INVESTMENTS, INC., currently with $147.51 million in LPRO stock with ownership of nearly -18.54% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Open Lending Corporation stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of March and at the time of the March reporting period, where 117 institutional holders increased their position in Open Lending Corporation [NASDAQ:LPRO] by around 12,393,736 shares. Additionally, 78 investors decreased positions by around 12,491,874 shares, while 26 investors held positions by with 77,180,283 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 102,065,893 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. LPRO stock had 40 new institutional investments in for a total of 3,660,090 shares, while 21 institutional investors sold positions of 1,123,596 shares during the same period.