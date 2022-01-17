Market cap of DTE Energy Company [DTE] reaches 23.21B – now what?

DTE Energy Company [NYSE: DTE] loss -0.38% or -0.45 points to close at $119.38 with a heavy trading volume of 682927 shares. The company report on January 11, 2022 that DTE Energy helps vulnerable customers, as frigid weather sets in, with $5 million donation to Michigan outreach agencies.

United Way of Southeastern Michigan, the Salvation Army, True North and The Heat and Warmth Fund to receive customer assistance funds.

DETROIT, Jan. 11, 2021 — DTE Energy today announced it is donating a total of $5 million to help low income residents across the state stay healthy, safe and warm during Michigan’s freezing winter weather.

It opened the trading session at $119.67, the shares rose to $119.735 and dropped to $118.20, the range by which the price of stock traded the whole day. The daily chart for DTE points out that the company has recorded 4.81% gains over the past six months. However, it is still -21.28% lower than its most recent low trading price.

If we look at the average trading volume of 938.48K shares, DTE reached to a volume of 682927 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about DTE Energy Company [DTE]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for DTE shares is $129.18 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on DTE stock is a recommendation set at 2.20. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Edward Jones have made an estimate for DTE Energy Company shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on January 13, 2022. The new note on the price target was released on January 07, 2022, representing the official price target for DTE Energy Company stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise from $127 to $133, while Morgan Stanley kept a Overweight rating on DTE stock. On December 01, 2021, analysts decreased their price target for DTE shares from 124 to 123.

The Average True Range (ATR) for DTE Energy Company is set at 1.85, with the Price to Sales ratio for DTE stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 1.71. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 2.69, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.28. Price to Free Cash Flow for DTE in the course of the last twelve months was 9.51 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 0.80.

Trading performance analysis for DTE stock

DTE Energy Company [DTE] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -0.26. With this latest performance, DTE shares dropped by -0.18% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 4.81% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 13.59% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for DTE stock in for the last two-week period is set at 58.18, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 56.32, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 57.86 for DTE Energy Company [DTE]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 115.46, while it was recorded at 119.47 for the last single week of trading, and 115.62 for the last 200 days.

DTE Energy Company [DTE]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and DTE Energy Company [DTE] shares currently have an operating margin of +17.13 and a Gross Margin at +20.47. DTE Energy Company’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +11.12.

Return on Total Capital for DTE is now 6.82, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 4.61. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 11.34, with Return on Assets sitting at 3.13. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, DTE Energy Company [DTE] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 158.16. Additionally, DTE Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 61.27, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 43.20. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 153.82, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 59.58.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, DTE Energy Company [DTE] managed to generate an average of $128,868 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 6.68 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.28.DTE Energy Company’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.80 and a Current Ratio set at 1.00.

DTE Energy Company [DTE]: An earnings per share (EPS) analysis

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for DTE. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for DTE Energy Company go to 6.72%.

An analysis of insider ownership at DTE Energy Company [DTE]

There are presently around $16,837 million, or 73.70% of DTE stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of DTE stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 21,708,237, which is approximately -1.92% of the company’s market cap and around 0.20% of the total institutional ownership; BLACKROCK INC., holding 16,117,899 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $1.92 billion in DTE stocks shares; and CAPITAL RESEARCH GLOBAL INVESTORS, currently with $1.82 billion in DTE stock with ownership of nearly 2.67% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in DTE Energy Company stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of February and at the time of the February reporting period, where 310 institutional holders increased their position in DTE Energy Company [NYSE:DTE] by around 11,672,138 shares. Additionally, 262 investors decreased positions by around 12,356,186 shares, while 156 investors held positions by with 117,011,907 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 141,040,231 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. DTE stock had 57 new institutional investments in for a total of 2,444,062 shares, while 76 institutional investors sold positions of 1,894,903 shares during the same period.