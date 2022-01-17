Market cap of DocGo Inc. [DCGO] reaches 774.47M – now what?

DocGo Inc. [NASDAQ: DCGO] plunged by -$0.03 during the normal trading session on Friday and reaching a high of $7.78 during the day while it closed the day at $7.71. The company report on January 11, 2022 that DocGo Provides Advanced Life Support Vehicles to Assist Upstate New York Hospitals.

Mobile Health Services and Medical Transportation Leader Rolls Out 12 Trucks to Relieve Local Medical Facilities.

DocGo, a leading provider of last-mile mobile health services and integrated medical mobility solutions (Nasdaq: DCGO), is providing Upstate New York with twelve advanced life support vehicles to support area hospitals. Working in conjunction with the New York State Department of Health, DocGo is rolling out six advanced life support units and six critical care transport units to move patients and help medical transportation facilities better manage their response to the Covid-19 Omicron variant.

DocGo Inc. stock has also loss -13.85% of its value over the past 7 days. However, DCGO stock has declined by -22.90% in the 3 months of the year. Over the past six months meanwhile, it has lost -22.12% and lost -17.54% year-on date.

The market cap for DCGO stock reached $774.47 million, with 100.07 million shares outstanding and 77.64 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 749.31K shares, DCGO reached a trading volume of 682060 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about DocGo Inc. [DCGO]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for DCGO shares is $15.75 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on DCGO stock is a recommendation set at 1.70. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Canaccord Genuity have made an estimate for DocGo Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on December 21, 2021. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Needham raised their target price to Buy. The new note on the price target was released on December 07, 2021, representing the official price target for DocGo Inc. stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for DocGo Inc. is set at 0.68, with the Price to Sales ratio for DCGO stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 3.39. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.08, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.00.

DCGO stock trade performance evaluation

DocGo Inc. [DCGO] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -13.85. With this latest performance, DCGO shares dropped by -5.51% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -22.12% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -25.36% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for DCGO stock in for the last two-week period is set at 35.91, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 28.45, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 39.30 for DocGo Inc. [DCGO]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 8.79, while it was recorded at 8.05 for the last single week of trading, and 9.66 for the last 200 days.

DocGo Inc. [DCGO]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

DocGo Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.90 and a Current Ratio set at 0.90.

DocGo Inc. [DCGO]: Insider Ownership positions

There are presently around $88 million, or 17.60% of DCGO stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of DCGO stocks are: ARENA CAPITAL ADVISORS, LLC- CA with ownership of 1,118,753, which is approximately 78.769% of the company’s market cap and around 14.40% of the total institutional ownership; LINDEN ADVISORS LP, holding 1,067,457 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $8.23 million in DCGO stocks shares; and BANK OF MONTREAL /CAN/, currently with $6.79 million in DCGO stock with ownership of nearly 0% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in DocGo Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of March and at the time of the March reporting period, where 13 institutional holders increased their position in DocGo Inc. [NASDAQ:DCGO] by around 1,805,863 shares. Additionally, 16 investors decreased positions by around 797,243 shares, while 15 investors held positions by with 8,761,509 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 11,364,615 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. DCGO stock had 6 new institutional investments in for a total of 877,997 shares, while 2 institutional investors sold positions of 128,946 shares during the same period.