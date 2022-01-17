Market cap of Cue Health Inc. [HLTH] reaches 1.43B – now what?

Cue Health Inc. [NASDAQ: HLTH] slipped around -0.2 points on Friday, while shares priced at $9.58 at the close of the session, down -2.04%. The company report on January 11, 2022 that Cue Health Reports Preliminary Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2021 Revenue.

Cue Health Inc. (Nasdaq: HLTH), a healthcare technology company, (“Cue’) today reported preliminary unaudited revenue for fourth quarter and full year 2021.

Compared to the average trading volume of 754.87K shares, HLTH reached a trading volume of 833591 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about Cue Health Inc. [HLTH]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for HLTH shares is $15.50 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on HLTH stock is a recommendation set at 2.00. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Cue Health Inc. is set at 1.23, with the Price to Sales ratio for HLTH stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 3.26. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 2.14, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 2.99.

How has HLTH stock performed recently?

Cue Health Inc. [HLTH] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -11.71.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for HLTH stock in for the last two-week period is set at 40.02, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 34.68, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 42.06 for Cue Health Inc. [HLTH]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 11.47, while it was recorded at 10.38 for the last single week of trading.

Cue Health Inc. [HLTH]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Cue Health Inc. [HLTH] shares currently have an operating margin of -196.60 and a Gross Margin at +34.86. Cue Health Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -206.30.

Return on Total Capital for HLTH is now -76.78, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -88.43. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -104.66, with Return on Assets sitting at -27.56. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Cue Health Inc. [HLTH] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 26.44. Additionally, HLTH Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 20.91, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 6.26.

Receivables Turnover for the company is 10.51 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.13.Cue Health Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 3.30 and a Current Ratio set at 3.70.

Insider trade positions for Cue Health Inc. [HLTH]

There are presently around $349 million, or 35.60% of HLTH stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of HLTH stocks are: KOCH INDUSTRIES INC with ownership of 7,904,965, which is approximately New of the company’s market cap and around 12.10% of the total institutional ownership; JOHNSON & JOHNSON, holding 5,548,864 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $53.16 million in HLTH stocks shares; and JABODON PT CO, currently with $48.09 million in HLTH stock with ownership of nearly New of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Cue Health Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of March and at the time of the March reporting period, where 54 institutional holders increased their position in Cue Health Inc. [NASDAQ:HLTH] by around 36,422,115 shares. Additionally, 1 investors decreased positions by around 1,600 shares, while 0 investors held positions by with 1,600 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 36,422,115 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. HLTH stock had 54 new institutional investments in for a total of 36,422,115 shares, while 1 institutional investors sold positions of 1,600 shares during the same period.