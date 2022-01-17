Market Analysts see Western Midstream Partners LP [WES] gaining to $25. Time to buy?

Western Midstream Partners LP [NYSE: WES] stock went on an upward path that rose over 2.56% on Friday, amounting to a one-week price increase of more than 3.35%. The company report on January 7, 2022 that Western Midstream Announces Participation in UBS Conference.

Today Western Midstream Partners, LP (NYSE: WES) (“WES” or the “Partnership”) announced that on January 11 and January 12, 2022, Craig Collins, WES’s Chief Operating Officer, and Kristen Shults, WES’s Senior Vice President, Finance and Communications, will participate in one-on-one sessions at the UBS Winter Infrastructure and Energy Conference.

Over the last 12 months, WES stock rose by 45.34%. The one-year Western Midstream Partners LP stock forecast points to a potential upside of 10.13. The average equity rating for WES stock is currently 1.90, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

The market cap for the stock reached $9.58 billion, with 411.91 million shares outstanding and 208.12 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 945.39K shares, WES stock reached a trading volume of 805015 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for WES shares is $26.75 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on WES stock is a recommendation set at 1.90. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

BofA Securities have made an estimate for Western Midstream Partners LP shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on September 28, 2021. The new note on the price target was released on July 20, 2021, representing the official price target for Western Midstream Partners LP stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise from $22 to $25, while BofA Securities kept a Buy rating on WES stock. On May 26, 2021, analysts increased their price target for WES shares from 20 to 22.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Western Midstream Partners LP is set at 0.77, with the Price to Sales ratio for WES stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 3.41. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 3.34, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.25. Price to Free Cash Flow for WES in the course of the last twelve months was 11.81 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 0.60.

Western Midstream Partners LP [WES] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 3.35. With this latest performance, WES shares gained by 20.50% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 30.30% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 45.34% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for WES stock in for the last two-week period is set at 70.51, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 73.63, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 66.55 for Western Midstream Partners LP [WES]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 21.32, while it was recorded at 23.55 for the last single week of trading, and 20.82 for the last 200 days.

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Western Midstream Partners LP [WES] shares currently have an operating margin of +41.77 and a Gross Margin at +50.57. Western Midstream Partners LP’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +20.24.

Return on Total Capital for WES is now 9.64, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 4.83. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 17.32, with Return on Assets sitting at 4.27. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Western Midstream Partners LP [WES] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 285.88. Additionally, WES Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 74.09, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 66.72. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 269.84, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 69.93.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Western Midstream Partners LP [WES] managed to generate an average of $493,692 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 6.86 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.21.Western Midstream Partners LP’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.60 and a Current Ratio set at 0.60.

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for WES. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Western Midstream Partners LP go to -3.70%.

There are presently around $3,993 million, or 41.00% of WES stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of WES stocks are: ALPS ADVISORS INC with ownership of 24,673,333, which is approximately -7.026% of the company’s market cap and around 49.07% of the total institutional ownership; BLACKSTONE INC, holding 20,209,746 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $485.84 million in WES stocks shares; and TORTOISE CAPITAL ADVISORS, L.L.C., currently with $343.49 million in WES stock with ownership of nearly -7.93% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Western Midstream Partners LP stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of February and at the time of the February reporting period, where 70 institutional holders increased their position in Western Midstream Partners LP [NYSE:WES] by around 6,700,321 shares. Additionally, 75 investors decreased positions by around 11,059,726 shares, while 55 investors held positions by with 148,320,186 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 166,080,233 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. WES stock had 17 new institutional investments in for a total of 1,940,198 shares, while 17 institutional investors sold positions of 1,555,008 shares during the same period.