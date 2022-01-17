Market Analysts see Verve Therapeutics Inc. [VERV] gaining to $58. Time to buy?

Verve Therapeutics Inc. [NASDAQ: VERV] surged by $1.88 during the normal trading session on Friday and reaching a high of $33.12 during the day while it closed the day at $32.79. The company report on January 10, 2022 that Verve Therapeutics Announces 2022 Anticipated Milestones and Preclinical Data on Potential Additional Dosing Regimens for its Novel Base Editing Programs.

VERVE-101 Regulatory Submissions and First Patient Treated On-track for Second Half of 2022.

ANGPTL3 Program Initiation of IND-Enabling Studies Expected in the Second Half of 2022.

Verve Therapeutics Inc. stock has also gained 2.31% of its value over the past 7 days. However, VERV stock has declined by -25.36% in the 3 months of the year. Over the past six months meanwhile, it has lost -35.81% and lost -11.07% year-on date.

The market cap for VERV stock reached $1.49 billion, with 47.99 million shares outstanding and 44.47 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 442.50K shares, VERV reached a trading volume of 709538 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about Verve Therapeutics Inc. [VERV]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for VERV shares is $70.40 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on VERV stock is a recommendation set at 1.80. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Stifel have made an estimate for Verve Therapeutics Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Hold, with their previous recommendation back on September 24, 2021. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, William Blair raised their target price to Outperform. The new note on the price target was released on July 12, 2021, representing the official price target for Verve Therapeutics Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $50, while JP Morgan analysts kept a Neutral rating on VERV stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Verve Therapeutics Inc. is set at 3.10 The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 4.09, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 8.57.

VERV stock trade performance evaluation

Verve Therapeutics Inc. [VERV] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 2.31. With this latest performance, VERV shares dropped by -4.79% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -35.81% over the last 6 months .

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for VERV stock in for the last two-week period is set at 43.43, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 44.04, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 43.10 for Verve Therapeutics Inc. [VERV]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 38.06, while it was recorded at 32.26 for the last single week of trading.

Verve Therapeutics Inc. [VERV]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Return on Total Capital for VERV is now -105.87, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -119.10. Additionally, VERV Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 204.34, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 159.62.

Verve Therapeutics Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 19.50 and a Current Ratio set at 19.50.

Verve Therapeutics Inc. [VERV]: Insider Ownership positions

There are presently around $910 million, or 58.10% of VERV stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of VERV stocks are: WELLINGTON MANAGEMENT GROUP LLP with ownership of 4,594,226, which is approximately 15.856% of the company’s market cap and around 1.20% of the total institutional ownership; FMR LLC, holding 3,481,881 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $114.17 million in VERV stocks shares; and CASDIN CAPITAL, LLC, currently with $99.62 million in VERV stock with ownership of nearly 0% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Verve Therapeutics Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of March and at the time of the March reporting period, where 48 institutional holders increased their position in Verve Therapeutics Inc. [NASDAQ:VERV] by around 4,413,066 shares. Additionally, 43 investors decreased positions by around 3,373,687 shares, while 9 investors held positions by with 19,956,463 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 27,743,216 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. VERV stock had 32 new institutional investments in for a total of 1,064,176 shares, while 30 institutional investors sold positions of 2,069,877 shares during the same period.