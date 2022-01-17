Market Analysts see Rockwell Automation Inc. [ROK] gaining to $378. Time to buy?

Rockwell Automation Inc. [NYSE: ROK] traded at a low on 01/14/22, posting a -1.50 loss after which it closed the day’ session at $325.05. The company report on January 13, 2022 that Rockwell Automation Launches New ROK in Action Global Volunteer Program and Platform.

MILWAUKEE, January 13, 2021, /3BL Media/ – Rockwell Automation (NYSE: ROK) has launched ROK in Action, a new global volunteer program and platform that makes it easier for employees to take action and create lasting change in their communities.

The results of the trading session contributed to over 671540 shares changing hands. Over the past one week, the price volatility of Rockwell Automation Inc. stands at 2.94% while the volatility over the past one month is 2.15%.

The market cap for ROK stock reached $38.28 billion, with 116.00 million shares outstanding and 115.84 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 555.47K shares, ROK reached a trading volume of 671540 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about Rockwell Automation Inc. [ROK]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for ROK shares is $338.52 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on ROK stock is a recommendation set at 2.70. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Bernstein have made an estimate for Rockwell Automation Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Outperform, with their previous recommendation back on January 11, 2022. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Mizuho raised their target price to Neutral. The new note on the price target was released on December 17, 2021, representing the official price target for Rockwell Automation Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $315, while Loop Capital analysts kept a Hold rating on ROK stock. On November 03, 2021, analysts increased their price target for ROK shares from 256 to 284.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Rockwell Automation Inc. is set at 7.68, with the Price to Sales ratio for ROK stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 5.47. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 15.78, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 5.63. Price to Free Cash Flow for ROK in the course of the last twelve months was 59.48 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 0.80.

How has ROK stock performed recently?

Rockwell Automation Inc. [ROK] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -0.86. With this latest performance, ROK shares dropped by -7.49% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 11.99% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 27.17% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for ROK stock in for the last two-week period is set at 37.23, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 31.90, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 41.36 for Rockwell Automation Inc. [ROK]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 340.94, while it was recorded at 331.06 for the last single week of trading, and 304.53 for the last 200 days.

Rockwell Automation Inc. [ROK]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Rockwell Automation Inc. [ROK] shares currently have an operating margin of +17.72 and a Gross Margin at +47.80. Rockwell Automation Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +19.38.

Return on Total Capital for ROK is now 23.00, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 28.71. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 79.36, with Return on Assets sitting at 14.75. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Rockwell Automation Inc. [ROK] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 183.20. Additionally, ROK Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 64.69, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 39.75. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 158.11, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 55.83.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Rockwell Automation Inc. [ROK] managed to generate an average of $55,347 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 5.23 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.76.Rockwell Automation Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.80 and a Current Ratio set at 1.00.

Earnings analysis for Rockwell Automation Inc. [ROK]

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for ROK. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Rockwell Automation Inc. go to 12.41%.

Insider trade positions for Rockwell Automation Inc. [ROK]

There are presently around $29,701 million, or 81.80% of ROK stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of ROK stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 11,344,006, which is approximately 0.936% of the company’s market cap and around 0.20% of the total institutional ownership; BLACKROCK INC., holding 9,019,210 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $2.93 billion in ROK stocks shares; and STATE STREET CORP, currently with $1.54 billion in ROK stock with ownership of nearly -0.5% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Rockwell Automation Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of January and at the time of the January reporting period, where 467 institutional holders increased their position in Rockwell Automation Inc. [NYSE:ROK] by around 3,863,636 shares. Additionally, 395 investors decreased positions by around 5,021,002 shares, while 223 investors held positions by with 82,489,623 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 91,374,261 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. ROK stock had 115 new institutional investments in for a total of 966,524 shares, while 52 institutional investors sold positions of 1,050,464 shares during the same period.