Market Analysts see Delek US Holdings Inc. [DK] gaining to $25. Time to buy?

Delek US Holdings Inc. [NYSE: DK] price surged by 5.08 percent to reach at $0.89. The company report on January 14, 2022 that Delek Logistics Partners, LP to Host Fourth Quarter 2021 Conference Call on February 24.

Delek Logistics Partners, LP (NYSE: DKL) (“Delek Logistics”) today announced that the Partnership intends to issue a press release summarizing fourth quarter 2021 results after the U.S. stock market closes on Wednesday, February 23, 2022. A conference call to discuss fourth quarter 2021 results is scheduled to begin at 7:30 a.m. CT (8:30 a.m. ET) on Thursday, February 24, 2022.

The live broadcast of this conference call will be available online by going to www.DelekLogistics.com and clicking on the webcasts section of the website. The online replay will be available on the website for 90 days.

A sum of 702450 shares traded at recent session while its average daily volume was at 1.07M shares. Delek US Holdings Inc. shares reached a high of $18.42 and dropped to a low of $17.495 until finishing in the latest session at $18.41.

The one-year DK stock forecast points to a potential upside of 11.19. The average equity rating for DK stock is currently 3.10, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

Guru’s Opinion on Delek US Holdings Inc. [DK]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for DK shares is $20.73 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on DK stock is a recommendation set at 3.10. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Goldman have made an estimate for Delek US Holdings Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on October 14, 2021. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Morgan Stanley raised their target price to Underweight. The new note on the price target was released on September 07, 2021, representing the official price target for Delek US Holdings Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another drop from $25 to $8, while Citigroup kept a Sell rating on DK stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Delek US Holdings Inc. is set at 0.76, with the Price to Sales ratio for DK stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.14. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.59, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 11.77. Price to Free Cash Flow for DK in the course of the last twelve months was 9.53 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 0.70.

DK Stock Performance Analysis:

Delek US Holdings Inc. [DK] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 8.23. With this latest performance, DK shares gained by 15.86% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 14.56% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -7.86% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for DK stock in for the last two-week period is set at 67.61, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 75.96, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 61.45 for Delek US Holdings Inc. [DK]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 16.48, while it was recorded at 17.55 for the last single week of trading, and 18.96 for the last 200 days.

Insight into Delek US Holdings Inc. Fundamentals:

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Delek US Holdings Inc. [DK] shares currently have an operating margin of -7.16 and a Gross Margin at -3.88. Delek US Holdings Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -8.33.

Return on Total Capital for DK is now -13.51, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -16.67. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -45.49, with Return on Assets sitting at -9.25. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Delek US Holdings Inc. [DK] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 251.36. Additionally, DK Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 71.54, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 41.25. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 243.05, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 69.18.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Delek US Holdings Inc. [DK] managed to generate an average of -$172,140 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 9.54 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 1.11.Delek US Holdings Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.70 and a Current Ratio set at 1.10.

DK Stock EPS

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for DK. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Delek US Holdings Inc. go to -1.40%.

Delek US Holdings Inc. [DK] Insider Position Details

There are presently around $1,266 million, or 94.90% of DK stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of DK stocks are: ICAHN CARL C with ownership of 7,461,625, which is approximately 0% of the company’s market cap and around 0.60% of the total institutional ownership; VANGUARD GROUP INC, holding 7,055,302 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $129.89 million in DK stocks shares; and BLACKROCK INC., currently with $120.41 million in DK stock with ownership of nearly -6.004% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Delek US Holdings Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of February and at the time of the February reporting period, where 73 institutional holders increased their position in Delek US Holdings Inc. [NYSE:DK] by around 6,129,519 shares. Additionally, 86 investors decreased positions by around 5,797,415 shares, while 35 investors held positions by with 56,851,644 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 68,778,578 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. DK stock had 15 new institutional investments in for a total of 1,130,415 shares, while 27 institutional investors sold positions of 898,027 shares during the same period.