Logitech International S.A. [LOGI] is 2.97% higher this YTD. Is it still time to buy?

Logitech International S.A. [NASDAQ: LOGI] traded at a high on 01/14/22, posting a 2.93 gain after which it closed the day’ session at $84.93. The company report on January 12, 2022 that Logitech Litra Glow, Premium Streaming Light with TrueSoft, Flattering For All Skin Tones.

Purpose-built for creators, cinematic color accuracy and certified safe for all-day streaming.

3 Tiny Stocks Primed to Explode The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.



We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns.



Click here for full details and to join for free Sponsored

Logitech For Creators, a brand extension of Logitech (SIX: LOGN) (NASDAQ: LOGI) dedicated to empowering all creators to pursue their passions, today introduces Litra Glow, a premium streaming light with TrueSoft technology. TrueSoft delivers balanced, full-spectrum LED light with cinematic color accuracy for a natural, radiant look across all skin tones.

The results of the trading session contributed to over 731327 shares changing hands. Over the past one week, the price volatility of Logitech International S.A. stands at 3.28% while the volatility over the past one month is 2.18%.

The market cap for LOGI stock reached $14.29 billion, with 168.39 million shares outstanding and 166.45 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 841.37K shares, LOGI reached a trading volume of 731327 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about Logitech International S.A. [LOGI]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for LOGI shares is $123.81 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on LOGI stock is a recommendation set at 2.30. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Deutsche Bank have made an estimate for Logitech International S.A. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on December 13, 2021. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Morgan Stanley raised their target price from $119 to $82. The new note on the price target was released on September 28, 2021, representing the official price target for Logitech International S.A. stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Logitech International S.A. is set at 2.16, with the Price to Sales ratio for LOGI stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 2.45. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 6.32, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 6.76. Price to Free Cash Flow for LOGI in the course of the last twelve months was 18.16 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 1.50.

How has LOGI stock performed recently?

Logitech International S.A. [LOGI] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 4.86. With this latest performance, LOGI shares gained by 2.33% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -28.02% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -15.84% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for LOGI stock in for the last two-week period is set at 54.18, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 55.30, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 52.73 for Logitech International S.A. [LOGI]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 81.88, while it was recorded at 83.98 for the last single week of trading, and 101.78 for the last 200 days.

Logitech International S.A. [LOGI]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Logitech International S.A. [LOGI] shares currently have an operating margin of +21.98 and a Gross Margin at +44.12. Logitech International S.A.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +18.04.

Return on Total Capital for LOGI is now 58.70, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 48.47. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 49.00, with Return on Assets sitting at 28.28. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Logitech International S.A. [LOGI] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 1.52. Additionally, LOGI Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 1.50, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 0.83. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 0.94, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 0.93.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Logitech International S.A. [LOGI] managed to generate an average of $97,177 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 9.20 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 1.57.Logitech International S.A.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.50 and a Current Ratio set at 2.10.

Earnings analysis for Logitech International S.A. [LOGI]

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for LOGI. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Logitech International S.A. go to -8.18%.

Insider trade positions for Logitech International S.A. [LOGI]

There are presently around $5,483 million, or 32.50% of LOGI stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of LOGI stocks are: CREDIT SUISSE AG/ with ownership of 6,810,762, which is approximately 0.368% of the company’s market cap and around 6.70% of the total institutional ownership; VANGUARD GROUP INC, holding 5,033,564 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $427.5 million in LOGI stocks shares; and CAPITAL WORLD INVESTORS, currently with $425.79 million in LOGI stock with ownership of nearly 1.33% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Logitech International S.A. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of January and at the time of the January reporting period, where 146 institutional holders increased their position in Logitech International S.A. [NASDAQ:LOGI] by around 8,322,568 shares. Additionally, 181 investors decreased positions by around 8,646,299 shares, while 44 investors held positions by with 47,591,772 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 64,560,639 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. LOGI stock had 38 new institutional investments in for a total of 3,055,199 shares, while 59 institutional investors sold positions of 601,437 shares during the same period.