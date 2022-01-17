Kratos Defense & Security Solutions Inc. [KTOS] Is Currently -2.43 below its 200 Period Moving Avg: What Does This Mean?

Kratos Defense & Security Solutions Inc. [NASDAQ: KTOS] loss -2.43% or -0.42 points to close at $16.87 with a heavy trading volume of 855078 shares. The company report on January 4, 2022 that Kratos to Present at the 24th Annual Needham Virtual Growth Conference.

Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ: KTOS), a leading National Security Solutions provider, today announced that its President & CEO, Eric DeMarco, and its Executive VP & CFO, Deanna Lund, will present at the Needham Virtual Growth Conference on January 12th at 4:15pm Eastern.

A live webcast of Kratos’ presentation will be available on the Company’s website at https://ir.kratosdefense.com/events-presentations. The webcast will be archived on the Company’s website for 90 days following the event.

It opened the trading session at $17.23, the shares rose to $17.28 and dropped to $16.552, the range by which the price of stock traded the whole day. The daily chart for KTOS points out that the company has recorded -33.74% loss over the past six months. However, it is still -0.54% lower than its most recent low trading price.

If we look at the average trading volume of 881.32K shares, KTOS reached to a volume of 855078 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about Kratos Defense & Security Solutions Inc. [KTOS]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for KTOS shares is $26.32 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on KTOS stock is a recommendation set at 2.30. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Goldman have made an estimate for Kratos Defense & Security Solutions Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Neutral, with their previous recommendation back on January 12, 2022. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, RBC Capital Mkts raised their target price to Outperform. The new note on the price target was released on October 22, 2021, representing the official price target for Kratos Defense & Security Solutions Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise from $28 to $32, while B. Riley Securities kept a Buy rating on KTOS stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Kratos Defense & Security Solutions Inc. is set at 0.68, with the Price to Sales ratio for KTOS stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 2.66. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 2.24, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 2.91. Price to Free Cash Flow for KTOS in the course of the last twelve months was 170.13 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 3.20.

Trading performance analysis for KTOS stock

Kratos Defense & Security Solutions Inc. [KTOS] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -8.86. With this latest performance, KTOS shares dropped by -13.71% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -33.74% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -42.91% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for KTOS stock in for the last two-week period is set at 28.71, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 24.99, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 31.69 for Kratos Defense & Security Solutions Inc. [KTOS]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 19.96, while it was recorded at 17.53 for the last single week of trading, and 23.76 for the last 200 days.

Kratos Defense & Security Solutions Inc. [KTOS]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Kratos Defense & Security Solutions Inc. [KTOS] shares currently have an operating margin of +4.24 and a Gross Margin at +26.27. Kratos Defense & Security Solutions Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +10.77.

Return on Total Capital for KTOS is now 2.76, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 7.16. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 10.74, with Return on Assets sitting at 5.86. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Kratos Defense & Security Solutions Inc. [KTOS] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 41.95. Additionally, KTOS Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 29.55, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 24.84. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 40.89, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 28.81.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Kratos Defense & Security Solutions Inc. [KTOS] managed to generate an average of $25,156 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 2.79 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.54.Kratos Defense & Security Solutions Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 3.20 and a Current Ratio set at 3.70.

Kratos Defense & Security Solutions Inc. [KTOS]: An earnings per share (EPS) analysis

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for KTOS. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Kratos Defense & Security Solutions Inc. go to 2.00%.

An analysis of insider ownership at Kratos Defense & Security Solutions Inc. [KTOS]

There are presently around $1,801 million, or 87.00% of KTOS stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of KTOS stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 11,266,933, which is approximately 0.078% of the company’s market cap and around 1.10% of the total institutional ownership; ARK INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT LLC, holding 9,563,962 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $161.34 million in KTOS stocks shares; and BLACKROCK INC., currently with $153.68 million in KTOS stock with ownership of nearly -1.736% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Kratos Defense & Security Solutions Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of February and at the time of the February reporting period, where 114 institutional holders increased their position in Kratos Defense & Security Solutions Inc. [NASDAQ:KTOS] by around 9,148,485 shares. Additionally, 117 investors decreased positions by around 7,994,257 shares, while 43 investors held positions by with 89,625,498 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 106,768,240 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. KTOS stock had 35 new institutional investments in for a total of 1,023,502 shares, while 37 institutional investors sold positions of 2,690,166 shares during the same period.