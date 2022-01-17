Kandi Technologies Group Inc. [KNDI] Revenue clocked in at $95.00 million, up 4.05% YTD: What’s Next?

Kandi Technologies Group Inc. [NASDAQ: KNDI] loss 0.00% or 0.0 points to close at $3.34 with a heavy trading volume of 692998 shares. The company report on January 10, 2022 that Kandi Enters Framework Agreement to Produce Battery Swap-Enabled Electric Vehicles.

Kandi Technologies Group, Inc. (NASDAQ GS: KNDI) (the “Company” or “Kandi”) today announced that it signed a framework agreement with Hunan Hengrun Automobile Co., Ltd. (“Hengrun”) to jointly produce battery-swap enabled pure electric vehicles.

According to the agreement, Kandi and Hengrun will use their respective capabilities to jointly produce battery-swappable pure electric vehicles. The specific division of labor and cooperation content will be clarified in a separate agreement. The vehicles will be sold under the “Henghe” brand name.

It opened the trading session at $3.32, the shares rose to $3.34 and dropped to $3.265, the range by which the price of stock traded the whole day. The daily chart for KNDI points out that the company has recorded -38.60% loss over the past six months. However, it is still -8.09% lower than its most recent low trading price.

If we look at the average trading volume of 1.55M shares, KNDI reached to a volume of 692998 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about Kandi Technologies Group Inc. [KNDI]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for KNDI shares is $5.00 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on KNDI stock is a recommendation set at 2.00. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Noble Capital Markets have made an estimate for Kandi Technologies Group Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Outperform, with their previous recommendation back on December 02, 2021.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Kandi Technologies Group Inc. is set at 0.20, with the Price to Sales ratio for KNDI stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 2.72. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 0.58, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 2.42.

Trading performance analysis for KNDI stock

Kandi Technologies Group Inc. [KNDI] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -1.18. With this latest performance, KNDI shares dropped by -7.22% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -38.60% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -57.77% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for KNDI stock in for the last two-week period is set at 44.14, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 44.89, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 43.56 for Kandi Technologies Group Inc. [KNDI]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 3.77, while it was recorded at 3.37 for the last single week of trading, and 4.86 for the last 200 days.

Kandi Technologies Group Inc. [KNDI]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Kandi Technologies Group Inc. [KNDI] shares currently have an operating margin of -17.45 and a Gross Margin at +17.53. Kandi Technologies Group Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -13.51.

Return on Total Capital for KNDI is now -3.91, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -3.27. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -3.34, with Return on Assets sitting at -2.40. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Kandi Technologies Group Inc. [KNDI] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 0.03. Additionally, KNDI Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 0.03, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 0.03.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Kandi Technologies Group Inc. [KNDI] managed to generate an average of -$16,292 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 0.67 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.18.Kandi Technologies Group Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 6.40 and a Current Ratio set at 7.00.

An analysis of insider ownership at Kandi Technologies Group Inc. [KNDI]

There are presently around $35 million, or 13.70% of KNDI stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of KNDI stocks are: INVESCO LTD. with ownership of 5,823,686, which is approximately 0.28% of the company’s market cap and around 0.20% of the total institutional ownership; D. E. SHAW & CO., INC., holding 933,219 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $3.12 million in KNDI stocks shares; and STATE STREET CORP, currently with $2.85 million in KNDI stock with ownership of nearly -4.804% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Kandi Technologies Group Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of March and at the time of the March reporting period, where 33 institutional holders increased their position in Kandi Technologies Group Inc. [NASDAQ:KNDI] by around 1,279,743 shares. Additionally, 28 investors decreased positions by around 2,008,778 shares, while 25 investors held positions by with 7,166,658 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 10,455,179 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. KNDI stock had 18 new institutional investments in for a total of 688,435 shares, while 15 institutional investors sold positions of 455,427 shares during the same period.