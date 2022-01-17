Itau BBA lifts Arco Platform Limited [ARCE] price estimate. Who else is bullish?

Arco Platform Limited [NASDAQ: ARCE] price plunged by -3.72 percent to reach at -$0.74. The company report on December 1, 2021 that Arco Announces Closing of US$150 Million Investment from Dragoneer and General Atlantic.

Arco Platform Limited, or Arco (Nasdaq: ARCE), today announced that it closed its issuance of convertible senior notes pursuant to agreements entered into with affiliates of Dragoneer Investment Group LLC (“Dragoneer”), which have committed to make a US$100 million strategic investment, and General Atlantic Partners (Bermuda) H, L.P. (“General Atlantic”), which has committed to make a US$50 million strategic investment.

Each note will be convertible at the option of the holder into Arco’s Class A common shares at the agreed conversion rate, which is equivalent to an initial conversion price of US$29 per share. The conversion price represents an approximately 65% premium to the trailing 30-day volume-weighted share price at the time of signing the investment agreements. Dragoneer and General Atlantic will beneficially own approximately 5.6% and 2.8%, respectively, of the total shares of Arco (on an as-converted basis for the convertible senior notes).

A sum of 741411 shares traded at recent session while its average daily volume was at 284.55K shares. Arco Platform Limited shares reached a high of $20.22 and dropped to a low of $19.16 until finishing in the latest session at $19.16.

The one-year ARCE stock forecast points to a potential upside of 40.01. The average equity rating for ARCE stock is currently 2.00, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

Guru’s Opinion on Arco Platform Limited [ARCE]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for ARCE shares is $31.94 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on ARCE stock is a recommendation set at 2.00. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Itau BBA have made an estimate for Arco Platform Limited shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Outperform, with their previous recommendation back on June 18, 2021. The new note on the price target was released on May 06, 2021, representing the official price target for Arco Platform Limited stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise from $57 to $58, while UBS kept a Buy rating on ARCE stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Arco Platform Limited is set at 1.29, with the Price to Sales ratio for ARCE stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 5.94. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 3.11, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 5.00. Price to Free Cash Flow for ARCE in the course of the last twelve months was 60.69 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 1.50.

ARCE Stock Performance Analysis:

Arco Platform Limited [ARCE] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 2.68. With this latest performance, ARCE shares dropped by -11.83% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -30.00% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -49.23% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for ARCE stock in for the last two-week period is set at 42.79, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 39.05, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 45.01 for Arco Platform Limited [ARCE]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 19.88, while it was recorded at 20.08 for the last single week of trading, and 24.35 for the last 200 days.

Insight into Arco Platform Limited Fundamentals:

Arco Platform Limited’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.50 and a Current Ratio set at 1.60.

Arco Platform Limited [ARCE] Insider Position Details

There are presently around $518 million, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of ARCE stocks are: WISHBONE MANAGEMENT, LP with ownership of 2,750,000, which is approximately 33233.333% of the company’s market cap and around 1.13% of the total institutional ownership; KEENAN CAPITAL, LLC, holding 2,699,677 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $51.73 million in ARCE stocks shares; and CAPITAL RESEARCH GLOBAL INVESTORS, currently with $38.46 million in ARCE stock with ownership of nearly -21.061% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Arco Platform Limited stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of March and at the time of the March reporting period, where 33 institutional holders increased their position in Arco Platform Limited [NASDAQ:ARCE] by around 7,569,410 shares. Additionally, 48 investors decreased positions by around 5,942,298 shares, while 6 investors held positions by with 13,501,549 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 27,013,257 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. ARCE stock had 11 new institutional investments in for a total of 2,942,201 shares, while 23 institutional investors sold positions of 2,346,925 shares during the same period.