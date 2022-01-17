For Telos Corporation [TLS], Analyst sees a drop to $18. What next?

Telos Corporation [NASDAQ: TLS] loss -3.12% on the last trading session, reaching $13.65 price per share at the time. The company report on January 5, 2022 that Telos Corporation to Participate in 24th Annual Needham Growth Conference on January 11, 2022.

Telos® Corporation (NASDAQ: TLS), a leading provider of cyber, cloud and enterprise security solutions for the world’s most security-conscious organizations, will host small group meetings at the 24th Annual Needham Growth Conference on January 11, 2022.

About Telos CorporationTelos Corporation (NASDAQ: TLS) empowers and protects the world’s most security-conscious organizations with solutions for continuous security assurance of individuals, systems, and information. Telos’ offerings include cybersecurity solutions for IT risk management and information security; cloud security solutions to protect cloud-based assets and enable continuous compliance with industry and government security standards; and enterprise security solutions for identity and access management, secure mobility, organizational messaging, and network management and defense. The company serves commercial enterprises, regulated industries and government customers around the world.

Telos Corporation represents 66.75 million in outstanding shares, while the company has a total market value of $940.62 million with the latest information. TLS stock price has been found in the range of $13.165 to $14.32.

If compared to the average trading volume of 918.74K shares, TLS reached a trading volume of 710155 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for TLS shares is $24.50 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on TLS stock is a recommendation set at 1.70. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Wedbush have made an estimate for Telos Corporation shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Neutral, with their previous recommendation back on November 15, 2021. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Wedbush raised their target price to Outperform. The new note on the price target was released on December 14, 2020, representing the official price target for Telos Corporation stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $31, while Needham analysts kept a Buy rating on TLS stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Telos Corporation is set at 0.86, with the Price to Sales ratio for TLS stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 4.21. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 5.31, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 1.95.

Telos Corporation [TLS] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -0.51. With this latest performance, TLS shares dropped by -11.76% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -50.65% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -63.85% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for TLS stock in for the last two-week period is set at 34.37, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 34.26, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 33.78 for Telos Corporation [TLS]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 17.21, while it was recorded at 14.01 for the last single week of trading, and 27.59 for the last 200 days.

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Telos Corporation [TLS] shares currently have an operating margin of +0.17 and a Gross Margin at +33.75. Telos Corporation’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +0.94.

Return on Total Capital for TLS is now 0.32, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 1.91. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Telos Corporation [TLS] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 13.58. Additionally, TLS Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 11.95, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 9.16. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 11.99, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 10.56.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Telos Corporation [TLS] managed to generate an average of $2,149 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 6.11 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 1.32.Telos Corporation’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 3.50 and a Current Ratio set at 3.50.

There are presently around $539 million, or 61.90% of TLS stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of TLS stocks are: FMR LLC with ownership of 6,492,469, which is approximately 60.418% of the company’s market cap and around 6.10% of the total institutional ownership; VANGUARD GROUP INC, holding 4,421,375 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $60.35 million in TLS stocks shares; and BLACKROCK INC., currently with $36.92 million in TLS stock with ownership of nearly 115.748% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Telos Corporation stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of March and at the time of the March reporting period, where 78 institutional holders increased their position in Telos Corporation [NASDAQ:TLS] by around 12,668,301 shares. Additionally, 67 investors decreased positions by around 7,145,609 shares, while 10 investors held positions by with 19,702,881 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 39,516,791 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. TLS stock had 21 new institutional investments in for a total of 2,092,249 shares, while 32 institutional investors sold positions of 3,210,179 shares during the same period.