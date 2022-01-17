For Newmark Group Inc. [NMRK], Analyst sees a rise to $22. What next?

Newmark Group Inc. [NASDAQ: NMRK] closed the trading session at $16.44 on 01/14/22. The day’s price range saw the stock hit a low of $16.19, while the highest price level was $16.555. The company report on January 11, 2022 that Newmark Completes $815 Million Sale of Charles Park in Cambridge, Massachusetts.

The Davis Companies and Principal Real Estate Investors sell two-building, 408,259-square-foot office complex and associated parking garage with plans for a life science facility.

3 Tiny Stocks Primed to Explode The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.



We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns.



Click here for full details and to join for free Sponsored

Newmark announces the $815 million sale of Charles Park, a two-building office complex and associated parking garage located in Cambridge, Massachusetts. Newmark Co-Head of U.S. Capital Markets Robert Griffin, Vice Chairman Edward Maher, Executive Managing Director Matthew Pullen and Managing Director Samantha Hallowell of the firm’s Boston Capital Markets Group represented the seller, The Davis Companies and Principal Real Estate Investors, and procured the buyer. Newmark Senior Financial Analyst William Sleeper provided financial analysis support.

The stocks have a year to date performance of -12.09 percent and weekly performance of -2.20 percent. The stock has been moved at 47.58 percent over the last six months. The stock has performed 0.55 percent around the most recent 30 days and changed 11.38 percent over the most recent 3-months.

If compared to the average trading volume of 1.17M shares, NMRK reached to a volume of 719537 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about Newmark Group Inc. [NMRK]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for NMRK shares is $19.20 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on NMRK stock is a recommendation set at 2.20. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Wolfe Research have made an estimate for Newmark Group Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Outperform, with their previous recommendation back on June 15, 2021. The new note on the price target was released on February 25, 2021, representing the official price target for Newmark Group Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise from $7.50 to $12, while Piper Sandler kept a Overweight rating on NMRK stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Newmark Group Inc. is set at 0.62, with the Price to Sales ratio for NMRK stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 1.41. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 2.61, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 3.26.

NMRK stock trade performance evaluation

Newmark Group Inc. [NMRK] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -2.20. With this latest performance, NMRK shares gained by 0.55% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 47.58% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 131.88% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for NMRK stock in for the last two-week period is set at 43.23, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 36.40, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 47.10 for Newmark Group Inc. [NMRK]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 16.74, while it was recorded at 16.74 for the last single week of trading, and 13.81 for the last 200 days.

Newmark Group Inc. [NMRK]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Newmark Group Inc. [NMRK] shares currently have an operating margin of +8.49. Newmark Group Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +4.31.

Return on Total Capital for NMRK is now 6.28, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 5.32. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 12.35, with Return on Assets sitting at 2.20. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Newmark Group Inc. [NMRK] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 295.38. Additionally, NMRK Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 74.71, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 49.44. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 137.24, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 33.68.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Newmark Group Inc. [NMRK] managed to generate an average of $13,803 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 2.13 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.51.Newmark Group Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.10 and a Current Ratio set at 1.10.

Earnings per share (EPS) analysis for Newmark Group Inc. [NMRK] stock

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for NMRK. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Newmark Group Inc. go to 10.00%.

Newmark Group Inc. [NMRK]: Insider Ownership positions

There are presently around $1,787 million, or 59.50% of NMRK stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of NMRK stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 23,358,134, which is approximately 2.706% of the company’s market cap and around 5.50% of the total institutional ownership; BLACKROCK INC., holding 12,718,409 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $209.09 million in NMRK stocks shares; and CARDINAL CAPITAL MANAGEMENT LLC /CT, currently with $107.56 million in NMRK stock with ownership of nearly 4.439% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Newmark Group Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of February and at the time of the February reporting period, where 97 institutional holders increased their position in Newmark Group Inc. [NASDAQ:NMRK] by around 7,032,155 shares. Additionally, 90 investors decreased positions by around 6,269,162 shares, while 35 investors held positions by with 95,376,143 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 108,677,460 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. NMRK stock had 31 new institutional investments in for a total of 2,700,036 shares, while 22 institutional investors sold positions of 1,074,242 shares during the same period.