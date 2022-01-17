For Cytosorbents Corporation [CTSO], Analyst sees a rise to $10. What next?

Cytosorbents Corporation [NASDAQ: CTSO] traded at a low on 01/14/22, posting a -10.06 loss after which it closed the day’ session at $3.22. The company report on December 21, 2021 that CytoSorbents Appoints Daniel Wendt, MD, PhD, MHBA, FECTS as Vice President, Medical Affairs Cardiovascular.

CytoSorbents Corporation (NASDAQ: CTSO), a leader in the treatment of life-threatening conditions in the intensive care unit and cardiac surgery using blood purification, announces the appointment of Professor Daniel Wendt, MD, PhD, MHBA, FETCS as Vice President, Medical Affairs Cardiovascular commencing January 1, 2022.

Dr. Wendt is an internationally renowned academic cardiac surgeon with over 15 years of experience in the management of complex cardiovascular patients and an outstanding academic track record. Currently, Dr. Wendt serves as Co-director of the Thoracic and Cardiovascular Surgery Clinic, West German Heart and Vascular Center in Essen, Germany and is Professor of Cardiac Surgery at Essen University Medical School.

The results of the trading session contributed to over 697607 shares changing hands. Over the past one week, the price volatility of Cytosorbents Corporation stands at 8.29% while the volatility over the past one month is 6.87%.

The market cap for CTSO stock reached $155.59 million, with 43.40 million shares outstanding and 39.79 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 248.05K shares, CTSO reached a trading volume of 697607 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about Cytosorbents Corporation [CTSO]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for CTSO shares is $12.50 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on CTSO stock is a recommendation set at 1.70. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

B. Riley Securities have made an estimate for Cytosorbents Corporation shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on October 14, 2021. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Jefferies raised their target price to Buy. The new note on the price target was released on September 17, 2020, representing the official price target for Cytosorbents Corporation stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $15, while SVB Leerink analysts kept a Outperform rating on CTSO stock. On August 08, 2017, analysts increased their price target for CTSO shares from 10 to 12.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Cytosorbents Corporation is set at 0.28, with the Price to Sales ratio for CTSO stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 3.51. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.98, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 1.26.

How has CTSO stock performed recently?

Cytosorbents Corporation [CTSO] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -13.90. With this latest performance, CTSO shares dropped by -27.31% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -58.77% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -62.47% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for CTSO stock in for the last two-week period is set at 22.50, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 17.15, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 25.80 for Cytosorbents Corporation [CTSO]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 4.83, while it was recorded at 3.61 for the last single week of trading, and 7.19 for the last 200 days.

Cytosorbents Corporation [CTSO]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Cytosorbents Corporation [CTSO] shares currently have an operating margin of -25.29 and a Gross Margin at +73.05. Cytosorbents Corporation’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -19.11.

Return on Total Capital for CTSO is now -20.79, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -16.12. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -18.97, with Return on Assets sitting at -13.36. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Cytosorbents Corporation [CTSO] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 1.30. Additionally, CTSO Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 1.28, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 1.14. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 0.73, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 0.72.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Cytosorbents Corporation [CTSO] managed to generate an average of -$40,191 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 8.52 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.70.Cytosorbents Corporation’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 6.20 and a Current Ratio set at 6.60.

Insider trade positions for Cytosorbents Corporation [CTSO]

There are presently around $59 million, or 47.00% of CTSO stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of CTSO stocks are: BLACKROCK INC. with ownership of 2,558,792, which is approximately -3.119% of the company’s market cap and around 3.10% of the total institutional ownership; VANGUARD GROUP INC, holding 1,872,616 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $6.03 million in CTSO stocks shares; and SKYLANDS CAPITAL, LLC, currently with $5.92 million in CTSO stock with ownership of nearly 3.699% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Cytosorbents Corporation stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of March and at the time of the March reporting period, where 41 institutional holders increased their position in Cytosorbents Corporation [NASDAQ:CTSO] by around 2,141,564 shares. Additionally, 42 investors decreased positions by around 1,299,606 shares, while 25 investors held positions by with 14,924,527 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 18,365,697 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. CTSO stock had 9 new institutional investments in for a total of 962,935 shares, while 14 institutional investors sold positions of 306,830 shares during the same period.