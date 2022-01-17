For Chimerix Inc. [CMRX], Analyst sees a rise to $20. What next?

Chimerix Inc. [NASDAQ: CMRX] jumped around 0.2 points on Friday, while shares priced at $6.00 at the close of the session, up 3.45%. The company report on January 3, 2022 that Chimerix to Present at Virtual H.C. Wainwright BioConnect 2022 Conference.

Chimerix (NASDAQ:CMRX), a biopharmaceutical company whose mission it is to develop medicines that meaningfully improve and extend the lives of patients facing deadly diseases, today announced that Company management, including Mike Sherman, Chief Executive Officer, and Mike Andriole, Chief Business and Financial Officer, will participate in a pre-recorded fireside chat at the H.C. Wainwright BioConnect 2022 Conference made available on Monday, January 10, 2022 at 7:00 a.m. ET.

An audio webcast of the presentation will be available on the Investor Relations section of Chimerix’s website at ir.chimerix.com, where it will be archived for approximately 90 days.

Chimerix Inc. stock is now -6.69% down from its year-to-date (YTD) trading value. CMRX Stock saw the intraday high of $6.005 and lowest of $5.63 per share. The company’s 52-week high price is 11.57, which means current price is +6.57% above from all time high which was touched on 01/04/22.

Compared to the average trading volume of 1.02M shares, CMRX reached a trading volume of 803961 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about Chimerix Inc. [CMRX]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for CMRX shares is $18.67 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on CMRX stock is a recommendation set at 1.70. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Maxim Group have made an estimate for Chimerix Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on April 29, 2021. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Cowen raised their target price from $10 to $18. The new note on the price target was released on April 23, 2021, representing the official price target for Chimerix Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $21, while Wedbush analysts kept a Outperform rating on CMRX stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Chimerix Inc. is set at 0.39, with the Price to Sales ratio for CMRX stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 162.52. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 4.96, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 1.46.

How has CMRX stock performed recently?

Chimerix Inc. [CMRX] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by 0.00. With this latest performance, CMRX shares dropped by -2.44% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -18.59% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -24.43% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for CMRX stock in for the last two-week period is set at 45.67, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 43.21, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 47.21 for Chimerix Inc. [CMRX]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 6.18, while it was recorded at 6.11 for the last single week of trading, and 7.00 for the last 200 days.

Chimerix Inc. [CMRX]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Chimerix Inc. [CMRX] shares currently have an operating margin of -828.67. Chimerix Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -810.16.

Return on Total Capital for CMRX is now -47.58, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -46.71. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -47.48, with Return on Assets sitting at -42.65. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Chimerix Inc. [CMRX] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 3.99. Additionally, CMRX Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 3.83, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 3.45. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 3.84, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 3.69.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Chimerix Inc. [CMRX] managed to generate an average of -$805,963 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 5.37 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.05.Chimerix Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 4.80 and a Current Ratio set at 4.90.

Insider trade positions for Chimerix Inc. [CMRX]

There are presently around $303 million, or 62.60% of CMRX stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of CMRX stocks are: OPALEYE MANAGEMENT INC. with ownership of 5,030,000, which is approximately 8.639% of the company’s market cap and around 4.20% of the total institutional ownership; BLACKROCK INC., holding 4,933,418 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $29.6 million in CMRX stocks shares; and POINT72 ASSET MANAGEMENT, L.P., currently with $24.9 million in CMRX stock with ownership of nearly 30.397% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Chimerix Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of March and at the time of the March reporting period, where 73 institutional holders increased their position in Chimerix Inc. [NASDAQ:CMRX] by around 12,514,899 shares. Additionally, 52 investors decreased positions by around 7,694,187 shares, while 18 investors held positions by with 30,288,698 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 50,497,784 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. CMRX stock had 34 new institutional investments in for a total of 8,310,435 shares, while 13 institutional investors sold positions of 4,462,794 shares during the same period.