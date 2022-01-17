First American Financial Corporation [FAF] stock Initiated by Credit Suisse analyst, price target now $78

First American Financial Corporation [NYSE: FAF] plunged by -$1.1 during the normal trading session on Friday and reaching a high of $81.32 during the day while it closed the day at $79.54. The company report on January 12, 2022 that First American Announces Agreement to Acquire Mother Lode Holding Company and Its Operating Subsidiaries.

—Pending acquisition will expand First American’s footprint in 11 states—.

First American Financial Corporation (NYSE: FAF), a leading global provider of title insurance, settlement services and risk solutions for real estate transactions, announced today the signing of an agreement for First American’s acquisition of Mother Lode Holding Company, a California-based provider of title insurance, underwriting and escrow services for residential and commercial real estate transactions with 17 operating subsidiaries throughout the U.S., including its principal subsidiary Placer Title Company. The closing of the transaction is subject to regulatory approvals and the satisfaction of customary closing conditions.

First American Financial Corporation stock has also gained 2.65% of its value over the past 7 days. However, FAF stock has inclined by 8.72% in the 3 months of the year. Over the past six months meanwhile, it has gained 29.17% and gained 1.67% year-on date.

The market cap for FAF stock reached $8.86 billion, with 110.96 million shares outstanding and 106.53 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 527.10K shares, FAF reached a trading volume of 730151 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about First American Financial Corporation [FAF]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for FAF shares is $88.80 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on FAF stock is a recommendation set at 2.30. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Credit Suisse have made an estimate for First American Financial Corporation shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Outperform, with their previous recommendation back on May 03, 2021. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Stephens dropped their target price from $76 to $48. The new note on the price target was released on April 20, 2020, representing the official price target for First American Financial Corporation stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $57, while Keefe Bruyette analysts kept a Outperform rating on FAF stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for First American Financial Corporation is set at 1.59, with the Price to Sales ratio for FAF stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.98. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.58, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 17.53. Price to Free Cash Flow for FAF in the course of the last twelve months was 9.24.

FAF stock trade performance evaluation

First American Financial Corporation [FAF] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 2.65. With this latest performance, FAF shares gained by 3.35% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 29.17% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 50.08% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for FAF stock in for the last two-week period is set at 58.86, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 59.20, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 58.47 for First American Financial Corporation [FAF]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 76.61, while it was recorded at 79.48 for the last single week of trading, and 68.95 for the last 200 days.

First American Financial Corporation [FAF]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and First American Financial Corporation [FAF] shares currently have an operating margin of +14.55. First American Financial Corporation’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +9.84.

Return on Total Capital for FAF is now 14.84, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 10.18. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 14.93, with Return on Assets sitting at 5.73. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, First American Financial Corporation [FAF] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 51.42. Additionally, FAF Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 33.96, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 19.73. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 49.49, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 32.68.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, First American Financial Corporation [FAF] managed to generate an average of $35,538 per employee.

Earnings per share (EPS) analysis for First American Financial Corporation [FAF] stock

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for FAF. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for First American Financial Corporation go to 12.47%.

First American Financial Corporation [FAF]: Insider Ownership positions

There are presently around $7,573 million, or 87.60% of FAF stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of FAF stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 11,765,360, which is approximately -2.349% of the company’s market cap and around 0.90% of the total institutional ownership; HG VORA CAPITAL MANAGEMENT, LLC, holding 9,500,000 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $755.63 million in FAF stocks shares; and BLACKROCK INC., currently with $742.79 million in FAF stock with ownership of nearly -13.725% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in First American Financial Corporation stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of February and at the time of the February reporting period, where 184 institutional holders increased their position in First American Financial Corporation [NYSE:FAF] by around 6,499,487 shares. Additionally, 201 investors decreased positions by around 6,939,669 shares, while 83 investors held positions by with 81,765,753 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 95,204,909 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. FAF stock had 57 new institutional investments in for a total of 1,707,933 shares, while 33 institutional investors sold positions of 600,019 shares during the same period.