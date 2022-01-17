Essent Group Ltd. [ESNT] moved down -0.24: Why It’s Important

Essent Group Ltd. [NYSE: ESNT] plunged by -$0.12 during the normal trading session on Friday and reaching a high of $49.40 during the day while it closed the day at $49.34. The company report on December 14, 2021 that Essent Group Ltd. Announces Amended and Extended $825 Million Credit Facility.

Essent Group Ltd. (NYSE: ESNT) today announced that it has amended its credit facility (the “Credit Facility”) to increase the total facility from $625 million to $825 million with terms that provide for:.

3 Tiny Stocks Primed to Explode The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.



We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns.



Click here for full details and to join for free Sponsored

An increase in the revolving credit facility from $300 million to $400 million;.

Essent Group Ltd. stock has also gained 3.39% of its value over the past 7 days. However, ESNT stock has inclined by 0.47% in the 3 months of the year. Over the past six months meanwhile, it has gained 16.26% and gained 8.37% year-on date.

The market cap for ESNT stock reached $5.46 billion, with 111.00 million shares outstanding and 107.59 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 595.20K shares, ESNT reached a trading volume of 722000 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about Essent Group Ltd. [ESNT]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for ESNT shares is $57.40 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on ESNT stock is a recommendation set at 1.80. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Keefe Bruyette have made an estimate for Essent Group Ltd. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Outperform, with their previous recommendation back on December 13, 2021. The new note on the price target was released on January 19, 2021, representing the official price target for Essent Group Ltd. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $46, while Goldman analysts kept a Buy rating on ESNT stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Essent Group Ltd. is set at 1.05, with the Price to Sales ratio for ESNT stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 5.36. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.31, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.59. Price to Free Cash Flow for ESNT in the course of the last twelve months was 8.81.

ESNT stock trade performance evaluation

Essent Group Ltd. [ESNT] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 3.39. With this latest performance, ESNT shares gained by 11.63% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 16.26% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 2.58% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for ESNT stock in for the last two-week period is set at 71.66, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 78.58, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 65.94 for Essent Group Ltd. [ESNT]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 45.34, while it was recorded at 49.38 for the last single week of trading, and 46.62 for the last 200 days.

Essent Group Ltd. [ESNT]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Essent Group Ltd. [ESNT] shares currently have an operating margin of +53.39. Essent Group Ltd.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +44.18.

Return on Total Capital for ESNT is now 13.46, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 11.15. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 12.06, with Return on Assets sitting at 9.04. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Essent Group Ltd. [ESNT] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 8.61. Additionally, ESNT Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 7.93, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 6.36. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 8.53, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 7.85.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Essent Group Ltd. [ESNT] managed to generate an average of $1,084,097 per employee.

Earnings per share (EPS) analysis for Essent Group Ltd. [ESNT] stock

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for ESNT. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Essent Group Ltd. go to 15.55%.

Essent Group Ltd. [ESNT]: Insider Ownership positions

There are presently around $5,090 million, or 97.10% of ESNT stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of ESNT stocks are: BLACKROCK INC. with ownership of 15,654,047, which is approximately 5.559% of the company’s market cap and around 0.30% of the total institutional ownership; VANGUARD GROUP INC, holding 10,081,647 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $497.43 million in ESNT stocks shares; and FMR LLC, currently with $493.45 million in ESNT stock with ownership of nearly 4.673% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Essent Group Ltd. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of February and at the time of the February reporting period, where 111 institutional holders increased their position in Essent Group Ltd. [NYSE:ESNT] by around 4,705,845 shares. Additionally, 116 investors decreased positions by around 6,412,585 shares, while 39 investors held positions by with 92,040,624 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 103,159,054 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. ESNT stock had 32 new institutional investments in for a total of 1,447,638 shares, while 26 institutional investors sold positions of 991,787 shares during the same period.