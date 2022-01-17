Erasca Inc. [ERAS] is -16.94% lower this YTD. Is it still time to buy?

Erasca Inc. [NASDAQ: ERAS] traded at a low on 01/14/22, posting a -2.34 loss after which it closed the day’ session at $12.94. The company report on January 4, 2022 that Erasca to Present at the 40th Annual J.P. Morgan Healthcare Conference.

Erasca, Inc. (Nasdaq: ERAS), a clinical-stage precision oncology company singularly focused on discovering, developing, and commercializing therapies for patients with RAS/MAPK pathway-driven cancers, today announced its participation in the 40th annual J.P. Morgan Healthcare Conference. Jonathan E. Lim, M.D., chairman, CEO, and co-founder, will present an overview of the company and pipeline at 3:45 pm Eastern Time on Monday, January 10, 2022. Dr. Lim and David M. Chacko, M.D., chief financial officer, will also participate in one-on-one investor meetings.

A live audio webcast of the event will be available online at Erasca.com/events. An archived replay of the event will be available for 30 days following the webcast at Erasca.com/events.

The results of the trading session contributed to over 863758 shares changing hands. Over the past one week, the price volatility of Erasca Inc. stands at 10.19% while the volatility over the past one month is 10.42%.

The market cap for ERAS stock reached $1.61 billion, with 99.13 million shares outstanding and 92.06 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 394.82K shares, ERAS reached a trading volume of 863758 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for ERAS shares is $29.80 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on ERAS stock is a recommendation set at 1.80. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Erasca Inc. is set at 1.32 The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 2.66, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 3.92.

Erasca Inc. [ERAS] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 0.39. With this latest performance, ERAS shares dropped by -5.20% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -27.83% over the last 6 months .

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for ERAS stock in for the last two-week period is set at 42.05, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 41.70, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 42.25 for Erasca Inc. [ERAS]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 15.43, while it was recorded at 12.84 for the last single week of trading.

Erasca Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 25.10 and a Current Ratio set at 25.10.

There are presently around $572 million, or 55.90% of ERAS stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of ERAS stocks are: CORMORANT ASSET MANAGEMENT, LP with ownership of 10,505,550, which is approximately New of the company’s market cap and around 1.00% of the total institutional ownership; FMR LLC, holding 7,942,023 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $102.77 million in ERAS stocks shares; and PFM HEALTH SCIENCES, LP, currently with $67.18 million in ERAS stock with ownership of nearly New of the company’s market capitalization.

54 institutional holders increased their position in Erasca Inc. [NASDAQ:ERAS] by around 44,197,202 shares. Additionally, 0 investors decreased positions by around 0 shares, while 0 investors held positions by with 0 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 44,197,202 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. ERAS stock had 54 new institutional investments in for a total of 44,197,202 shares, while 0 institutional investors sold positions of 0 shares during the same period.