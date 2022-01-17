Endeavor Group Holdings Inc. [EDR] Stock trading around $32.15 per share: What’s Next?

Endeavor Group Holdings Inc. [NYSE: EDR] loss -0.19% on the last trading session, reaching $32.15 price per share at the time. The company report on January 13, 2022 that Endeavor to Participate in Jefferies Winter Restaurant, Foodservice, Gaming, Lodging & Leisure Summit.

Endeavor Group Holdings, Inc. (NYSE: EDR), a global sports and entertainment company, today announced that CFO Jason Lublin will participate in a virtual fireside chat at the Jefferies Winter Restaurant, Foodservice, Gaming, Lodging & Leisure Summit on Monday, January 24, 2022 at 1:30 p.m. ET.

A link to the live session, as well as a replay available for 30 days, will be accessible from the “News / Events” section of Endeavor’s investor relations website at investor.endeavorco.com.

Endeavor Group Holdings Inc. represents 687.64 million in outstanding shares, while the company has a total market value of $14.54 billion with the latest information. EDR stock price has been found in the range of $31.746 to $32.7089.

If compared to the average trading volume of 2.12M shares, EDR reached a trading volume of 773266 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about Endeavor Group Holdings Inc. [EDR]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for EDR shares is $35.42 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on EDR stock is a recommendation set at 2.20. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Morgan Stanley have made an estimate for Endeavor Group Holdings Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Overweight, with their previous recommendation back on December 15, 2021. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, JP Morgan raised their target price from $32 to $39. The new note on the price target was released on November 18, 2021, representing the official price target for Endeavor Group Holdings Inc. stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Endeavor Group Holdings Inc. is set at 1.56, with the Price to Sales ratio for EDR stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 3.21. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 18.27, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 2.27.

Trading performance analysis for EDR stock

Endeavor Group Holdings Inc. [EDR] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -5.08. With this latest performance, EDR shares gained by 6.28% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 30.27% over the last 6 months .

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for EDR stock in for the last two-week period is set at 50.10, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 43.86, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 53.31 for Endeavor Group Holdings Inc. [EDR]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 30.43, while it was recorded at 32.56 for the last single week of trading.

Endeavor Group Holdings Inc. [EDR]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Endeavor Group Holdings Inc. [EDR] shares currently have an operating margin of +1.73 and a Gross Margin at +40.89. Endeavor Group Holdings Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -18.83.

Return on Total Capital for EDR is now 0.81, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -10.37. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -109.97, with Return on Assets sitting at -6.92. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Endeavor Group Holdings Inc. [EDR] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 2,296.27. Additionally, EDR Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 95.83, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 66.23. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 2,198.39, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 91.74.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Endeavor Group Holdings Inc. [EDR] managed to generate an average of -$102,333 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 5.68 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.37.Endeavor Group Holdings Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.20 and a Current Ratio set at 1.20.

An analysis of insider ownership at Endeavor Group Holdings Inc. [EDR]

There are presently around $7,452 million, or 88.10% of EDR stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of EDR stocks are: SILVER LAKE GROUP, L.L.C. with ownership of 91,976,482, which is approximately 0% of the company’s market cap and around 0.50% of the total institutional ownership; CANADA PENSION PLAN INVESTMENT BOARD, holding 21,038,712 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $676.39 million in EDR stocks shares; and COATUE MANAGEMENT LLC, currently with $669.79 million in EDR stock with ownership of nearly -16.667% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Endeavor Group Holdings Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of March and at the time of the March reporting period, where 63 institutional holders increased their position in Endeavor Group Holdings Inc. [NYSE:EDR] by around 19,534,600 shares. Additionally, 36 investors decreased positions by around 12,764,971 shares, while 21 investors held positions by with 199,483,892 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 231,783,463 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. EDR stock had 35 new institutional investments in for a total of 3,242,780 shares, while 21 institutional investors sold positions of 5,854,186 shares during the same period.