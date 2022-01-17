Eastern Bankshares Inc. [EBC] Revenue clocked in at $415.00 million, up 9.27% YTD: What’s Next?

Eastern Bankshares Inc. [NASDAQ: EBC] price surged by 0.78 percent to reach at $0.17. The company report on January 14, 2022 that Eastern Bankshares, Inc. (“Eastern”) and Needham Bank Enter Into Asset Purchase Agreement For The Transfer of Eastern’s Cannabis Banking Business.

Eastern Bankshares, Inc. (“Eastern”) (Nasdaq Global Select Market: EBC), the stock holding company for Eastern Bank, and Needham Bank (“Needham”) today jointly announced they have entered into an asset purchase agreement for the transfer to Needham of Eastern’s cannabis-related and money service business deposit relationships which were acquired during its merger with Century Bank and Trust Company.

A sum of 732668 shares traded at recent session while its average daily volume was at 657.19K shares. Eastern Bankshares Inc. shares reached a high of $22.25 and dropped to a low of $21.56 until finishing in the latest session at $22.04.

The one-year EBC stock forecast points to a potential upside of 10.04. The average equity rating for EBC stock is currently 1.80, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

Guru’s Opinion on Eastern Bankshares Inc. [EBC]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for EBC shares is $24.50 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on EBC stock is a recommendation set at 1.80. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Piper Sandler have made an estimate for Eastern Bankshares Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Overweight, with their previous recommendation back on November 16, 2021. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Seaport Global Securities raised their target price to Buy. The new note on the price target was released on February 18, 2021, representing the official price target for Eastern Bankshares Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $14, while JP Morgan analysts kept a Neutral rating on EBC stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Eastern Bankshares Inc. is set at 0.49, with the Price to Sales ratio for EBC stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 9.84. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.11, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.48. Price to Free Cash Flow for EBC in the course of the last twelve months was 29.34.

EBC Stock Performance Analysis:

Eastern Bankshares Inc. [EBC] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 1.94. With this latest performance, EBC shares gained by 6.78% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 20.17% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 34.47% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for EBC stock in for the last two-week period is set at 68.97, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 76.66, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 63.84 for Eastern Bankshares Inc. [EBC]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 20.81, while it was recorded at 21.76 for the last single week of trading, and 20.42 for the last 200 days.

Insight into Eastern Bankshares Inc. Fundamentals:

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Eastern Bankshares Inc. [EBC] shares currently have an operating margin of +6.05. Eastern Bankshares Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +3.83.

Return on Total Capital for EBC is now 1.34, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 0.88. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 0.90, with Return on Assets sitting at 0.16. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Eastern Bankshares Inc. [EBC] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 3.31. Additionally, EBC Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 3.20, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 0.71. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 2.91, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 2.81.

Eastern Bankshares Inc. [EBC] Insider Position Details

There are presently around $1,947 million, or 48.80% of EBC stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of EBC stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 15,438,180, which is approximately -2.26% of the company’s market cap and around 0.80% of the total institutional ownership; BLACKROCK INC., holding 11,358,893 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $250.35 million in EBC stocks shares; and STATE STREET CORP, currently with $123.64 million in EBC stock with ownership of nearly -14.855% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Eastern Bankshares Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of January and at the time of the January reporting period, where 77 institutional holders increased their position in Eastern Bankshares Inc. [NASDAQ:EBC] by around 5,237,930 shares. Additionally, 81 investors decreased positions by around 4,977,789 shares, while 43 investors held positions by with 78,116,573 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 88,332,292 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. EBC stock had 20 new institutional investments in for a total of 1,252,732 shares, while 27 institutional investors sold positions of 1,149,531 shares during the same period.