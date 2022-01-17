Dover Corporation [DOV] stock Upgrade by Oppenheimer analyst, price target now $205

Dover Corporation [NYSE: DOV] price plunged by -1.05 percent to reach at -$1.9. The company report on January 12, 2022 that Hydro Systems Unveils Multi-Washer 3000 Series with EvoClean for On-Premise Laundry.

Hydro Systems, part of PSG and Dover (NYSE: DOV), today announced the release of the Multi-Washer 3000 Series with EvoClean for reliable chemical dispensing for on-premise laundries. One system can support up to three washers and dose up to eight chemicals while offering detailed reporting to reduce costs.

“The Multi-Washer 3000 Series is a water-powered dispensing system that provides reliable and accurate dosing across all washers operating in a laundry facility. This helps our customers reduce water, energy and rewash costs,” said John Goetz, Global Product Manager, Hydro Systems.

A sum of 710379 shares traded at recent session while its average daily volume was at 643.32K shares. Dover Corporation shares reached a high of $179.05 and dropped to a low of $176.24 until finishing in the latest session at $178.48.

The one-year DOV stock forecast points to a potential upside of 9.06. The average equity rating for DOV stock is currently 2.30, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

Guru’s Opinion on Dover Corporation [DOV]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for DOV shares is $196.27 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on DOV stock is a recommendation set at 2.30. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Oppenheimer have made an estimate for Dover Corporation shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Outperform, with their previous recommendation back on January 07, 2022. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Wells Fargo raised their target price from $165 to $184. The new note on the price target was released on December 20, 2021, representing the official price target for Dover Corporation stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $195, while Mizuho analysts kept a Buy rating on DOV stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Dover Corporation is set at 3.60, with the Price to Sales ratio for DOV stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 3.37. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 6.60, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 5.08. Price to Free Cash Flow for DOV in the course of the last twelve months was 34.31 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 1.10.

DOV Stock Performance Analysis:

Dover Corporation [DOV] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -2.43. With this latest performance, DOV shares gained by 3.97% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 17.44% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 42.35% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for DOV stock in for the last two-week period is set at 52.50, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 48.92, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 53.84 for Dover Corporation [DOV]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 174.48, while it was recorded at 180.05 for the last single week of trading, and 162.10 for the last 200 days.

Insight into Dover Corporation Fundamentals:

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Dover Corporation [DOV] shares currently have an operating margin of +14.73 and a Gross Margin at +37.30. Dover Corporation’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +10.23.

Return on Total Capital for DOV is now 15.19, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 10.69. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 21.30, with Return on Assets sitting at 7.67. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Dover Corporation [DOV] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 97.56. Additionally, DOV Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 49.38, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 36.09. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 96.03, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 48.61.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Dover Corporation [DOV] managed to generate an average of $29,715 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 5.61 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.75.Dover Corporation’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.10 and a Current Ratio set at 1.60.

DOV Stock EPS

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for DOV. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Dover Corporation go to 15.90%.

Dover Corporation [DOV] Insider Position Details

There are presently around $21,488 million, or 85.50% of DOV stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of DOV stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 16,485,440, which is approximately 2.332% of the company’s market cap and around 0.50% of the total institutional ownership; JPMORGAN CHASE & CO, holding 11,253,104 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $2.01 billion in DOV stocks shares; and BLACKROCK INC., currently with $1.87 billion in DOV stock with ownership of nearly -0.916% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Dover Corporation stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of January and at the time of the January reporting period, where 353 institutional holders increased their position in Dover Corporation [NYSE:DOV] by around 7,223,612 shares. Additionally, 364 investors decreased positions by around 7,520,359 shares, while 201 investors held positions by with 105,647,802 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 120,391,773 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. DOV stock had 99 new institutional investments in for a total of 1,022,012 shares, while 46 institutional investors sold positions of 294,675 shares during the same period.