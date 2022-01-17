Credit Suisse lifts McKesson Corporation [MCK] price estimate. Who else is bullish?

McKesson Corporation [NYSE: MCK] closed the trading session at $256.52 on 01/14/22. The day’s price range saw the stock hit a low of $252.53, while the highest price level was $256.679. The company report on December 29, 2021 that McKesson Corporation Announces Third Quarter Fiscal 2022 Earnings Release Date and Participation in January Conference.

McKesson Corporation (NYSE: MCK) will release its third quarter fiscal 2022 financial results after market close on Wednesday, February 2, 2022. The company will host a live webcast of the earnings conference call for investors at 4:30 PM Eastern Time to review its financial results.

Additionally, McKesson management will be participating in the 40th Annual J.P. Morgan Healthcare Conference on Tuesday, January 11, 2022.

The stocks have a year to date performance of 3.20 percent and weekly performance of 2.71 percent. The stock has been moved at 36.14 percent over the last six months. The stock has performed 10.43 percent around the most recent 30 days and changed 25.64 percent over the most recent 3-months.

If compared to the average trading volume of 921.76K shares, MCK reached to a volume of 700212 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about McKesson Corporation [MCK]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for MCK shares is $280.46 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on MCK stock is a recommendation set at 1.90. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Credit Suisse have made an estimate for McKesson Corporation shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Outperform, with their previous recommendation back on January 07, 2022. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Jefferies raised their target price from $270 to $280. The new note on the price target was released on November 02, 2021, representing the official price target for McKesson Corporation stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise from $225 to $230, while Evercore ISI kept a Outperform rating on MCK stock. On November 02, 2021, analysts increased their price target for MCK shares from 237 to 250.

The Average True Range (ATR) for McKesson Corporation is set at 5.21, with the Price to Sales ratio for MCK stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.15. Price to Free Cash Flow for MCK in the course of the last twelve months was 9.68 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 0.60.

MCK stock trade performance evaluation

McKesson Corporation [MCK] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 2.71. With this latest performance, MCK shares gained by 10.43% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 36.14% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 39.10% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for MCK stock in for the last two-week period is set at 78.10, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 81.80, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 74.69 for McKesson Corporation [MCK]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 232.94, while it was recorded at 254.29 for the last single week of trading, and 206.65 for the last 200 days.

McKesson Corporation [MCK]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and McKesson Corporation [MCK] shares currently have an operating margin of +1.47 and a Gross Margin at +4.86. McKesson Corporation’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -1.90.

Return on Total Capital for MCK is now 26.04, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -42.53. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -178.98, with Return on Assets sitting at -7.19. Additionally, MCK Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 100.22, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 14.47.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, McKesson Corporation [MCK] managed to generate an average of -$59,711 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 12.18 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 3.77.McKesson Corporation’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.60 and a Current Ratio set at 1.00.

Earnings per share (EPS) analysis for McKesson Corporation [MCK] stock

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for MCK. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for McKesson Corporation go to 11.53%.

McKesson Corporation [MCK]: Insider Ownership positions

There are presently around $33,523 million, or 89.30% of MCK stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of MCK stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 15,580,002, which is approximately -1.394% of the company’s market cap and around 0.05% of the total institutional ownership; BLACKROCK INC., holding 12,901,746 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $3.31 billion in MCK stocks shares; and STATE STREET CORP, currently with $1.73 billion in MCK stock with ownership of nearly -1.857% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in McKesson Corporation stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of February and at the time of the February reporting period, where 396 institutional holders increased their position in McKesson Corporation [NYSE:MCK] by around 7,889,726 shares. Additionally, 444 investors decreased positions by around 11,040,772 shares, while 194 investors held positions by with 111,751,973 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 130,682,471 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. MCK stock had 76 new institutional investments in for a total of 1,108,682 shares, while 67 institutional investors sold positions of 1,912,077 shares during the same period.