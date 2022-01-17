Cowen slashes price target on Twist Bioscience Corporation [TWST] – find out why.

Twist Bioscience Corporation [NASDAQ: TWST] price surged by 0.69 percent to reach at $0.41. The company report on January 10, 2022 that Twist Bioscience’s Comprehensive DNA Synthesis Capabilities Expanded as Industry-Leading Enzymatic Synthesis Process Unveiled at Annual J.P. Morgan Healthcare Conference.

— Reveals Plug and Play, Low Cost, No Scar, Scalable Enzymatic Synthesis 3.0 –.

— Partners with PacBio, Singular Genomics Enabling New Sequencing Platforms –.

A sum of 793744 shares traded at recent session while its average daily volume was at 620.18K shares. Twist Bioscience Corporation shares reached a high of $61.79 and dropped to a low of $56.9376 until finishing in the latest session at $59.82.

The one-year TWST stock forecast points to a potential upside of 47.72. The average equity rating for TWST stock is currently 2.30, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

Guru’s Opinion on Twist Bioscience Corporation [TWST]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for TWST shares is $114.43 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on TWST stock is a recommendation set at 2.30. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Cowen have made an estimate for Twist Bioscience Corporation shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Outperform, with their previous recommendation back on October 15, 2021. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, William Blair raised their target price to Outperform. The new note on the price target was released on June 29, 2021, representing the official price target for Twist Bioscience Corporation stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $110, while Goldman analysts kept a Neutral rating on TWST stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Twist Bioscience Corporation is set at 6.48, with the Price to Sales ratio for TWST stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 22.78. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 5.08, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 9.48.

TWST Stock Performance Analysis:

Twist Bioscience Corporation [TWST] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -10.37. With this latest performance, TWST shares dropped by -33.09% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -48.08% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -67.01% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for TWST stock in for the last two-week period is set at 30.00, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 25.56, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 32.85 for Twist Bioscience Corporation [TWST]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 90.88, while it was recorded at 63.16 for the last single week of trading, and 108.93 for the last 200 days.

Insight into Twist Bioscience Corporation Fundamentals:

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Twist Bioscience Corporation [TWST] shares currently have an operating margin of -115.81 and a Gross Margin at +39.08. Twist Bioscience Corporation’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -114.94.

Return on Equity for this stock declined to -33.17, with Return on Assets sitting at -27.63.

Twist Bioscience Corporation’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 8.20 and a Current Ratio set at 8.70.

Twist Bioscience Corporation [TWST] Insider Position Details

There are presently around $2,888 million, or 95.00% of TWST stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of TWST stocks are: CAPITAL WORLD INVESTORS with ownership of 4,340,016, which is approximately -4.039% of the company’s market cap and around 1.40% of the total institutional ownership; VANGUARD GROUP INC, holding 4,288,598 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $256.54 million in TWST stocks shares; and BLACKROCK INC., currently with $240.35 million in TWST stock with ownership of nearly 4.291% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Twist Bioscience Corporation stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of February and at the time of the February reporting period, where 126 institutional holders increased their position in Twist Bioscience Corporation [NASDAQ:TWST] by around 4,110,890 shares. Additionally, 95 investors decreased positions by around 3,573,069 shares, while 48 investors held positions by with 40,586,321 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 48,270,280 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. TWST stock had 33 new institutional investments in for a total of 522,257 shares, while 38 institutional investors sold positions of 587,501 shares during the same period.