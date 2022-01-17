Compass Point slashes price target on ACI Worldwide Inc. [ACIW] – find out why.

ACI Worldwide Inc. [NASDAQ: ACIW] slipped around -0.19 points on Friday, while shares priced at $34.55 at the close of the session, down -0.55%. The company report on December 20, 2021 that ACI Worldwide Caps 2021 With More Global Industry Recognition.

ACI solutions and talent honored in AI, Cloud, Digital Banking, eCommerce, Fraud Management, Payment Hubs and Real-Time Payments.

ACI Worldwide (NASDAQ: ACIW), a leading global provider of real-time digital payment software, has had a stellar year for industry recognition, receiving a record number of accolades year-to-date—for both its talent and its award-winning solutions.

ACI Worldwide Inc. stock is now -0.43% down from its year-to-date (YTD) trading value. ACIW Stock saw the intraday high of $34.75 and lowest of $34.17 per share. The company’s 52-week high price is 43.23, which means current price is +4.60% above from all time high which was touched on 01/05/22.

Compared to the average trading volume of 839.63K shares, ACIW reached a trading volume of 690559 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about ACI Worldwide Inc. [ACIW]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for ACIW shares is $40.67 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on ACIW stock is a recommendation set at 1.60. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Compass Point have made an estimate for ACI Worldwide Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on September 17, 2020. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Needham raised their target price to Buy. The new note on the price target was released on May 29, 2020, representing the official price target for ACI Worldwide Inc. stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for ACI Worldwide Inc. is set at 0.97, with the Price to Sales ratio for ACIW stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 3.16. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 3.40, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 1.20. Price to Free Cash Flow for ACIW in the course of the last twelve months was 14.83 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 1.30.

How has ACIW stock performed recently?

ACI Worldwide Inc. [ACIW] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 1.44. With this latest performance, ACIW shares gained by 3.23% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -0.89% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -10.14% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for ACIW stock in for the last two-week period is set at 53.84, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 51.16, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 54.49 for ACI Worldwide Inc. [ACIW]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 33.27, while it was recorded at 34.79 for the last single week of trading, and 34.74 for the last 200 days.

ACI Worldwide Inc. [ACIW]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

ACI Worldwide Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.30 and a Current Ratio set at 1.30.

Earnings analysis for ACI Worldwide Inc. [ACIW]

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for ACIW. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for ACI Worldwide Inc. go to 12.00%.

Insider trade positions for ACI Worldwide Inc. [ACIW]

There are presently around $4,197 million, or 98.40% of ACIW stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of ACIW stocks are: BLACKROCK INC. with ownership of 14,512,273, which is approximately -0.395% of the company’s market cap and around 0.50% of the total institutional ownership; VANGUARD GROUP INC, holding 11,373,393 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $392.95 million in ACIW stocks shares; and WADDELL & REED FINANCIAL INC, currently with $317.0 million in ACIW stock with ownership of nearly -5.92% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in ACI Worldwide Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of February and at the time of the February reporting period, where 138 institutional holders increased their position in ACI Worldwide Inc. [NASDAQ:ACIW] by around 8,945,971 shares. Additionally, 134 investors decreased positions by around 10,740,239 shares, while 38 investors held positions by with 101,785,677 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 121,471,887 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. ACIW stock had 39 new institutional investments in for a total of 3,847,068 shares, while 35 institutional investors sold positions of 4,233,580 shares during the same period.