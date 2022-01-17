ClearOne Inc. [CLRO] Stock trading around $1.18 per share: What’s Next?

ClearOne Inc. [NASDAQ: CLRO] traded at a low on 01/14/22, posting a -10.61 loss after which it closed the day’ session at $1.18. The company report on January 6, 2022 that ClearOne Introduces DIALOG® 10 USB, the Industry’s Only Pro Quality Single-Channel Wireless USB Microphone.

Perfect for webcasting and cloud-based collaboration such as Microsoft Teams, Zoom, WebEx, and GoToMeeting offering exceptional wireless audio and freedom of movement in any space up to 2,500 square feet.

ClearOne (NASDAQ: CLRO), a global provider of audio and visual communication solutions, is today announcing the immediate availability of its breakthrough DIALOG® 10 USB, the industry’s only single-channel wireless microphone system offering professional-quality audio with USB connectivity.

The results of the trading session contributed to over 688061 shares changing hands. Over the past one week, the price volatility of ClearOne Inc. stands at 9.33% while the volatility over the past one month is 6.03%.

The market cap for CLRO stock reached $29.59 million, with 19.45 million shares outstanding and 7.47 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 272.62K shares, CLRO reached a trading volume of 688061 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about ClearOne Inc. [CLRO]?

Singular Research have made an estimate for ClearOne Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as BUY – Long-Term, with their previous recommendation back on August 16, 2018.

The Average True Range (ATR) for ClearOne Inc. is set at 0.09, with the Price to Sales ratio for CLRO stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.98. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 0.43, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.39.

How has CLRO stock performed recently?

ClearOne Inc. [CLRO] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -14.49. With this latest performance, CLRO shares dropped by -11.28% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -55.97% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -50.00% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for CLRO stock in for the last two-week period is set at 34.57, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 30.68, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 35.91 for ClearOne Inc. [CLRO]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 1.3630, while it was recorded at 1.3560 for the last single week of trading, and 2.1829 for the last 200 days.

ClearOne Inc. [CLRO]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and ClearOne Inc. [CLRO] shares currently have an operating margin of -19.15 and a Gross Margin at +43.20. ClearOne Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +1.74.

Return on Total Capital for CLRO is now -10.59, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 0.98. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 1.07, with Return on Assets sitting at 0.79. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, ClearOne Inc. [CLRO] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 12.01. Additionally, CLRO Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 10.73, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 8.14. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 9.50, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 8.48.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, ClearOne Inc. [CLRO] managed to generate an average of $4,008 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 3.26 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.45.ClearOne Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 2.40 and a Current Ratio set at 3.30.

Earnings analysis for ClearOne Inc. [CLRO]

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for CLRO. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for ClearOne Inc. go to 13.00%.

Insider trade positions for ClearOne Inc. [CLRO]

There are presently around $4 million, or 16.40% of CLRO stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of CLRO stocks are: ARMISTICE CAPITAL, LLC with ownership of 2,173,914, which is approximately New of the company’s market cap and around 49.40% of the total institutional ownership; RENAISSANCE TECHNOLOGIES LLC, holding 396,260 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $0.47 million in CLRO stocks shares; and CVI HOLDINGS, LLC, currently with $0.43 million in CLRO stock with ownership of nearly New of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in ClearOne Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of April and at the time of the April reporting period, where 6 institutional holders increased their position in ClearOne Inc. [NASDAQ:CLRO] by around 2,538,531 shares. Additionally, 3 investors decreased positions by around 83,096 shares, while 6 investors held positions by with 873,955 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 3,495,582 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. CLRO stock had 5 new institutional investments in for a total of 2,538,518 shares, while 1 institutional investors sold positions of 59 shares during the same period.