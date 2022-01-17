Citigroup lifts Community Health Systems Inc. [CYH] price estimate. Who else is bullish?

Community Health Systems Inc. [NYSE: CYH] gained 0.92% or 0.12 points to close at $13.12 with a heavy trading volume of 683699 shares. The company report on December 10, 2021 that Community Health Systems Mourns the Death of Lead Director and Longtime Board Member Julia B. North.

Community Health Systems, Inc. (NYSE: CYH) announced today that Julia B. North, the Company’s Lead Director and a longtime member of the Board of Directors, passed away on December 9, 2021. Ms. North served as a member of the Company’s Board of Directors since 2004.

3 Tiny Stocks Primed to Explode The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.



We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns.



Click here for full details and to join for free Sponsored

Wayne T. Smith, Executive Chairman of the Community Health Systems, Inc. Board of Directors, said, “It is with tremendous sadness that we mourn the loss of our dear friend and fellow Board member, Judi North. During the 17 years that she served on our Board, Judi’s leadership, wisdom and influence made her a guiding force for our Board and our organization. Judi loved and supported our mission of providing quality healthcare for patients across the country and never lost sight of that most important purpose. She always upheld our values of operating with integrity and accountability. She supported our leadership team and inspired excellence at every level. Our entire company is grateful for Judi’s many years of service. She will be greatly missed by all of us, her family, and everyone who knew her.”.

It opened the trading session at $12.87, the shares rose to $13.175 and dropped to $12.79, the range by which the price of stock traded the whole day. The daily chart for CYH points out that the company has recorded -7.80% loss over the past six months. However, it is still -71.06% lower than its most recent low trading price.

If we look at the average trading volume of 1.27M shares, CYH reached to a volume of 683699 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about Community Health Systems Inc. [CYH]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for CYH shares is $16.15 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on CYH stock is a recommendation set at 2.50. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Citigroup have made an estimate for Community Health Systems Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on January 10, 2022. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, BofA Securities raised their target price from $14 to $16. The new note on the price target was released on December 13, 2021, representing the official price target for Community Health Systems Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $12.50, while UBS analysts kept a Neutral rating on CYH stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Community Health Systems Inc. is set at 0.63, with the Price to Sales ratio for CYH stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.14. Price to Free Cash Flow for CYH in the course of the last twelve months was 90.39 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 1.20.

Trading performance analysis for CYH stock

Community Health Systems Inc. [CYH] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 8.97. With this latest performance, CYH shares dropped by -1.35% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -7.80% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 44.97% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for CYH stock in for the last two-week period is set at 52.43, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 54.28, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 51.84 for Community Health Systems Inc. [CYH]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 13.25, while it was recorded at 12.83 for the last single week of trading, and 13.05 for the last 200 days.

Community Health Systems Inc. [CYH]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Community Health Systems Inc. [CYH] shares currently have an operating margin of +4.89 and a Gross Margin at +4.89. Community Health Systems Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +4.33.

Return on Total Capital for CYH is now 4.77, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 4.51. Additionally, CYH Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 114.44, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 80.48.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Community Health Systems Inc. [CYH] managed to generate an average of $7,300 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 5.29 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.75.Community Health Systems Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.20 and a Current Ratio set at 1.40.

Community Health Systems Inc. [CYH]: An earnings per share (EPS) analysis

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for CYH. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Community Health Systems Inc. go to 68.94%.

An analysis of insider ownership at Community Health Systems Inc. [CYH]

There are presently around $1,381 million, or 80.30% of CYH stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of CYH stocks are: BLACKROCK INC. with ownership of 18,614,283, which is approximately -3.684% of the company’s market cap and around 5.69% of the total institutional ownership; FRANKLIN RESOURCES INC, holding 10,503,179 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $137.8 million in CYH stocks shares; and VANGUARD GROUP INC, currently with $122.77 million in CYH stock with ownership of nearly 11.088% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Community Health Systems Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of February and at the time of the February reporting period, where 96 institutional holders increased their position in Community Health Systems Inc. [NYSE:CYH] by around 11,987,334 shares. Additionally, 106 investors decreased positions by around 11,879,346 shares, while 33 investors held positions by with 81,414,274 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 105,280,954 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. CYH stock had 27 new institutional investments in for a total of 4,234,150 shares, while 24 institutional investors sold positions of 1,538,528 shares during the same period.