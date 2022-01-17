China Pharma Holdings Inc. [CPHI] stock Initiated by Rodman & Renshaw analyst, price target now $6

China Pharma Holdings Inc. [AMEX: CPHI] gained 5.54% on the last trading session, reaching $0.43 price per share at the time. The company report on November 12, 2021 that China Pharma Holdings, Inc. Reports Third Quarter 2021 Financial Results.

China Pharma Holdings, Inc. (NYSE American: CPHI) (“China Pharma,” the “Company” or “We”), an NYSE American-listed corporation with a fully-integrated specialty pharmaceuticals subsidiary based in China, today announced the financial results for the quarter ended September 30, 2021.

3 Tiny Stocks Primed to Explode The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.



We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns.



Click here for full details and to join for free Sponsored

Revenue decreased by 17.6% to $2.0 million for the three months ended September 30, 2021, as compared to $2.4 million for the three months ended September 30, 2020. This decrease was mainly due to the expansion of the scope of national centralized drug purchases and the related price reduction. Net loss for the three months ended September 30, 2021 was $0.8 million, as compared to net loss of $1.0 million for the same period a year ago. The reduction in net loss was mainly the result of the decrease in selling expenses in the three months ended September 30, 2021. Loss per basic and diluted common share was both $0.02 for the three months ended September 30, 2021 and 2020, respectively.

China Pharma Holdings Inc. represents 46.00 million in outstanding shares, while the company has a total market value of $19.50 million with the latest information. CPHI stock price has been found in the range of $0.42 to $0.45.

If compared to the average trading volume of 1.02M shares, CPHI reached a trading volume of 673350 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about China Pharma Holdings Inc. [CPHI]:

Rodman & Renshaw have made an estimate for China Pharma Holdings Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Mkt Outperform, with their previous recommendation back on January 08, 2010.

The Average True Range (ATR) for China Pharma Holdings Inc. is set at 0.04, with the Price to Sales ratio for CPHI stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 2.01. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 2.89, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.01.

Trading performance analysis for CPHI stock

China Pharma Holdings Inc. [CPHI] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 3.83. With this latest performance, CPHI shares gained by 1.69% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -36.54% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -35.79% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for CPHI stock in for the last two-week period is set at 45.48, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 48.04, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 44.35 for China Pharma Holdings Inc. [CPHI]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 0.5077, while it was recorded at 0.4207 for the last single week of trading, and 0.6452 for the last 200 days.

China Pharma Holdings Inc. [CPHI]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and China Pharma Holdings Inc. [CPHI] shares currently have an operating margin of -23.73 and a Gross Margin at +17.64. China Pharma Holdings Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -26.38.

Return on Total Capital for CPHI is now -16.48, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -28.18. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -33.25, with Return on Assets sitting at -13.23. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, China Pharma Holdings Inc. [CPHI] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 92.80. Additionally, CPHI Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 48.13, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 35.17. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 11.30, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 5.86.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, China Pharma Holdings Inc. [CPHI] managed to generate an average of -$11,560 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 17.94 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.50.China Pharma Holdings Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.10 and a Current Ratio set at 0.40.

China Pharma Holdings Inc. [CPHI]: An earnings per share (EPS) analysis

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for CPHI. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for China Pharma Holdings Inc. go to 10.00%.

An analysis of insider ownership at China Pharma Holdings Inc. [CPHI]

There are presently around $1 million, or 2.70% of CPHI stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of CPHI stocks are: RENAISSANCE TECHNOLOGIES LLC with ownership of 700,649, which is approximately 43.729% of the company’s market cap and around 29.20% of the total institutional ownership; HRT FINANCIAL LP, holding 282,945 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $0.12 million in CPHI stocks shares; and BRIDGEWAY CAPITAL MANAGEMENT, LLC, currently with $85000.0 in CPHI stock with ownership of nearly 0% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in China Pharma Holdings Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of April and at the time of the April reporting period, where 5 institutional holders increased their position in China Pharma Holdings Inc. [AMEX:CPHI] by around 256,380 shares. Additionally, 3 investors decreased positions by around 100,410 shares, while 2 investors held positions by with 892,019 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 1,248,809 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. CPHI stock had 2 new institutional investments in for a total of 17,080 shares, while 2 institutional investors sold positions of 74,833 shares during the same period.