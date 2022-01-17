CDW Corporation [CDW] moved down -1.24: Why It’s Important

CDW Corporation [NASDAQ: CDW] loss -1.24% on the last trading session, reaching $191.64 price per share at the time. The company report on December 15, 2021 that Clearfind Announces New Partnership with CDW.

Clearfind platform enables CDW to deliver new data-driven software optimization solution, providing unprecedented visibility into their clients software environment and delivering cost-saving recommendations.

3 Tiny Stocks Primed to Explode The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.



We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns.



Click here for full details and to join for free Sponsored

Clearfind, the first platform for enterprise-wide software evaluation and optimization, today announced it has finalized a partnership agreement with CDW Corporation (NASDAQ: CDW), a leading multi-brand provider of information technology solutions to business, government, education, and healthcare companies. Under the agreement, CDW will utilize the Clearfind platform to make possible its new data-driven software optimization solution, providing its customers with unique visibility into their software environments while delivering powerful insights and recommendations to improve operational efficiency and reduce software costs.

CDW Corporation represents 137.30 million in outstanding shares, while the company has a total market value of $26.34 billion with the latest information. CDW stock price has been found in the range of $188.16 to $193.32.

If compared to the average trading volume of 860.34K shares, CDW reached a trading volume of 687515 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about CDW Corporation [CDW]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for CDW shares is $212.11 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on CDW stock is a recommendation set at 2.10. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Evercore ISI have made an estimate for CDW Corporation shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Outperform, with their previous recommendation back on December 14, 2021. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Morgan Stanley dropped their target price from $208 to $196. The new note on the price target was released on October 06, 2021, representing the official price target for CDW Corporation stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $200, while JP Morgan analysts kept a Neutral rating on CDW stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for CDW Corporation is set at 5.16, with the Price to Sales ratio for CDW stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 1.30. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 31.42, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 1.78. Price to Free Cash Flow for CDW in the course of the last twelve months was 29.34 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 1.20.

Trading performance analysis for CDW stock

CDW Corporation [CDW] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -3.40. With this latest performance, CDW shares dropped by -0.27% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 11.14% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 43.38% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for CDW stock in for the last two-week period is set at 41.32, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 34.26, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 45.07 for CDW Corporation [CDW]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 195.39, while it was recorded at 196.74 for the last single week of trading, and 184.73 for the last 200 days.

CDW Corporation [CDW]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and CDW Corporation [CDW] shares currently have an operating margin of +6.43 and a Gross Margin at +17.38. CDW Corporation’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +4.27.

Return on Total Capital for CDW is now 21.97, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 16.26. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 69.86, with Return on Assets sitting at 9.09. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, CDW Corporation [CDW] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 358.21. Additionally, CDW Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 78.18, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 49.72. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 310.33, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 67.73.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, CDW Corporation [CDW] managed to generate an average of $78,850 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 5.28 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 2.13.CDW Corporation’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.20 and a Current Ratio set at 1.40.

CDW Corporation [CDW]: An earnings per share (EPS) analysis

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for CDW. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for CDW Corporation go to 13.10%.

An analysis of insider ownership at CDW Corporation [CDW]

There are presently around $24,241 million, or 94.10% of CDW stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of CDW stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 15,663,936, which is approximately -1.408% of the company’s market cap and around 0.20% of the total institutional ownership; BLACKROCK INC., holding 9,414,616 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $1.8 billion in CDW stocks shares; and SELECT EQUITY GROUP, L.P., currently with $1.31 billion in CDW stock with ownership of nearly -9.256% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in CDW Corporation stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of February and at the time of the February reporting period, where 350 institutional holders increased their position in CDW Corporation [NASDAQ:CDW] by around 3,892,407 shares. Additionally, 303 investors decreased positions by around 6,350,669 shares, while 128 investors held positions by with 116,251,134 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 126,494,210 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. CDW stock had 76 new institutional investments in for a total of 907,034 shares, while 43 institutional investors sold positions of 452,115 shares during the same period.