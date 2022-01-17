CDK Global Inc. [CDK] gain 4.41% so far this year. What now?

CDK Global Inc. [NASDAQ: CDK] gained 0.95% or 0.41 points to close at $43.58 with a heavy trading volume of 722931 shares. The company report on January 12, 2022 that CDK Global Declares Regular Quarterly Cash Dividend.

CDK Global, Inc. (Nasdaq: CDK) has declared a regular quarterly cash dividend of $0.15 per share payable on March 30, 2022 to shareholders of record at the close of business on March 1, 2022.

3 Tiny Stocks Primed to Explode The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.



We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns.



Click here for full details and to join for free Sponsored

It opened the trading session at $43.06, the shares rose to $43.81 and dropped to $42.94, the range by which the price of stock traded the whole day. The daily chart for CDK points out that the company has recorded -7.88% loss over the past six months. However, it is still -13.11% lower than its most recent low trading price.

If we look at the average trading volume of 849.03K shares, CDK reached to a volume of 722931 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about CDK Global Inc. [CDK]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for CDK shares is $57.67 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on CDK stock is a recommendation set at 2.00. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Morgan Stanley have made an estimate for CDK Global Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Equal-Weight, with their previous recommendation back on December 16, 2021. The new note on the price target was released on June 08, 2020, representing the official price target for CDK Global Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $65, while Wells Fargo analysts kept a Overweight rating on CDK stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for CDK Global Inc. is set at 0.96, with the Price to Sales ratio for CDK stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 3.01. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 11.81, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.69. Price to Free Cash Flow for CDK in the course of the last twelve months was 21.86 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 1.40.

Trading performance analysis for CDK stock

CDK Global Inc. [CDK] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 2.78. With this latest performance, CDK shares gained by 7.47% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -7.88% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -15.71% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for CDK stock in for the last two-week period is set at 66.20, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 72.78, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 61.10 for CDK Global Inc. [CDK]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 41.29, while it was recorded at 43.17 for the last single week of trading, and 46.40 for the last 200 days.

CDK Global Inc. [CDK]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and CDK Global Inc. [CDK] shares currently have an operating margin of +26.14 and a Gross Margin at +52.44. CDK Global Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +10.85.

Return on Total Capital for CDK is now 20.39, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 8.62. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, CDK Global Inc. [CDK] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 340.70. Additionally, CDK Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 77.31, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 60.39. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 336.44, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 76.34.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, CDK Global Inc. [CDK] managed to generate an average of $27,923 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 4.98 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.60.CDK Global Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.40 and a Current Ratio set at 1.40.

CDK Global Inc. [CDK]: An earnings per share (EPS) analysis

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for CDK. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for CDK Global Inc. go to 10.00%.

An analysis of insider ownership at CDK Global Inc. [CDK]

There are presently around $4,605 million, or 92.10% of CDK stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of CDK stocks are: BLACKROCK INC. with ownership of 18,637,039, which is approximately 5.57% of the company’s market cap and around 0.70% of the total institutional ownership; VANGUARD GROUP INC, holding 11,330,503 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $493.78 million in CDK stocks shares; and CLARKSTON CAPITAL PARTNERS, LLC, currently with $262.32 million in CDK stock with ownership of nearly 7.829% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in CDK Global Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of February and at the time of the February reporting period, where 142 institutional holders increased their position in CDK Global Inc. [NASDAQ:CDK] by around 12,535,840 shares. Additionally, 206 investors decreased positions by around 12,350,988 shares, while 142 investors held positions by with 80,778,864 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 105,665,692 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. CDK stock had 26 new institutional investments in for a total of 1,340,977 shares, while 66 institutional investors sold positions of 4,913,251 shares during the same period.