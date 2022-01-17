Canaccord Genuity lifts Turquoise Hill Resources Ltd. [TRQ] price estimate. Who else is bullish?

Turquoise Hill Resources Ltd. [NYSE: TRQ] loss -2.93% or -0.49 points to close at $16.25 with a heavy trading volume of 794777 shares. The company report on January 13, 2022 that Pentwater Issues Letter to Rio Tinto Board Calling for Action on Corporate Governance Failures.

On January 6, 2022, Pentwater Capital Management LP (“Pentwater”), the largest minority shareholder of Turquoise Hill Resources Ltd. (“Turquoise Hill”) (TSX:TRQ) (NYSE:TRQ), sent the following letter to Ngaire Woods, member of the Board of the Directors of Rio Tinto plc (“Rio Tinto” or “Rio”) (LSE:RIO), outlining continued corporate governance failures at Rio Tinto. On January 7, 2022, Rio Tinto’s attorney responded that neither Ms. Woods nor any other Rio Tinto board member would respond to Pentwater regarding the ongoing corporate governance breaches that Rio is inflicting upon Turquoise Hill.

It opened the trading session at $16.45, the shares rose to $16.71 and dropped to $16.22, the range by which the price of stock traded the whole day. The daily chart for TRQ points out that the company has recorded 25.97% gains over the past six months. However, it is still -66.67% lower than its most recent low trading price.

If we look at the average trading volume of 1.06M shares, TRQ reached to a volume of 794777 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about Turquoise Hill Resources Ltd. [TRQ]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for TRQ shares is $15.42 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on TRQ stock is a recommendation set at 3.00. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Canaccord Genuity have made an estimate for Turquoise Hill Resources Ltd. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Hold, with their previous recommendation back on January 10, 2022. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price from $14 to $12. The new note on the price target was released on November 04, 2021, representing the official price target for Turquoise Hill Resources Ltd. stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Turquoise Hill Resources Ltd. is set at 0.61, with the Price to Sales ratio for TRQ stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 1.80. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 0.33, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 4.10.

Trading performance analysis for TRQ stock

Turquoise Hill Resources Ltd. [TRQ] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 5.52. With this latest performance, TRQ shares gained by 8.26% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 25.97% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 35.53% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for TRQ stock in for the last two-week period is set at 55.23, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 53.73, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 55.57 for Turquoise Hill Resources Ltd. [TRQ]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 14.72, while it was recorded at 16.37 for the last single week of trading, and 15.67 for the last 200 days.

Turquoise Hill Resources Ltd. [TRQ]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Turquoise Hill Resources Ltd. [TRQ] shares currently have an operating margin of +16.02 and a Gross Margin at +37.13. Turquoise Hill Resources Ltd.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +37.68.

Return on Total Capital for TRQ is now 1.46, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 3.13. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 4.52, with Return on Assets sitting at 3.24. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Turquoise Hill Resources Ltd. [TRQ] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 43.87. Additionally, TRQ Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 30.50, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 31.43. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 43.58, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 30.29.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Turquoise Hill Resources Ltd. [TRQ] managed to generate an average of $176,190 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 3.73 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.09.Turquoise Hill Resources Ltd.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.60 and a Current Ratio set at 2.00.

An analysis of insider ownership at Turquoise Hill Resources Ltd. [TRQ]

There are presently around $1,122 million, or 38.50% of TRQ stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of TRQ stocks are: PENTWATER CAPITAL MANAGEMENT LP with ownership of 18,717,925, which is approximately -1.847% of the company’s market cap and around 49.50% of the total institutional ownership; KOPERNIK GLOBAL INVESTORS, LLC, holding 11,505,145 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $186.96 million in TRQ stocks shares; and CREDIT SUISSE AG/, currently with $79.42 million in TRQ stock with ownership of nearly 0.363% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Turquoise Hill Resources Ltd. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of March and at the time of the March reporting period, where 45 institutional holders increased their position in Turquoise Hill Resources Ltd. [NYSE:TRQ] by around 4,099,019 shares. Additionally, 46 investors decreased positions by around 4,083,534 shares, while 18 investors held positions by with 60,842,959 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 69,025,512 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. TRQ stock had 16 new institutional investments in for a total of 257,283 shares, while 16 institutional investors sold positions of 745,549 shares during the same period.