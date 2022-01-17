Caladrius Biosciences Inc. [CLBS] is -2.52% lower this YTD. Is it still time to buy?

Caladrius Biosciences Inc. [NASDAQ: CLBS] jumped around 0.01 points on Friday, while shares priced at $0.82 at the close of the session, up 1.75%. The company report on January 4, 2022 that Caladrius Biosciences Announces Participation in Upcoming Conferences in January 2022.

Caladrius Biosciences, Inc. (Nasdaq: CLBS) (“Caladrius” or the “Company”), a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company dedicated to the development of innovative therapies designed to treat or reverse disease, today announced its participation in several industry and investor events. All presentations are pre-recorded and available on-demand through the online conference platforms.

Biotech Showcase (January 10–12, 2022 and January 17–19, 2022)Location: VirtualPresenter: David J. Mazzo, PhD, President and CEOThe Biotech Showcase will feature insights from top investors and biopharma executives. For more information on the conference and how to register, please visit https://informaconnect.com/biotech-showcase/.

Caladrius Biosciences Inc. stock is now -2.52% down from its year-to-date (YTD) trading value. CLBS Stock saw the intraday high of $0.8339 and lowest of $0.7586 per share. The company’s 52-week high price is 4.89, which means current price is +8.15% above from all time high which was touched on 01/05/22.

Compared to the average trading volume of 695.39K shares, CLBS reached a trading volume of 685080 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about Caladrius Biosciences Inc. [CLBS]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for CLBS shares is $9.00 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on CLBS stock is a recommendation set at 2.30. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Dawson James have made an estimate for Caladrius Biosciences Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Neutral, with their previous recommendation back on May 18, 2020. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, H.C. Wainwright raised their target price to Buy. The new note on the price target was released on November 20, 2018, representing the official price target for Caladrius Biosciences Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $6.50, while Chardan Capital Markets analysts kept a Buy rating on CLBS stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Caladrius Biosciences Inc. is set at 0.07 The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 0.49, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 1.70.

How has CLBS stock performed recently?

Caladrius Biosciences Inc. [CLBS] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -11.79. With this latest performance, CLBS shares dropped by -5.87% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -40.55% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -47.75% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for CLBS stock in for the last two-week period is set at 39.31, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 37.02, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 39.84 for Caladrius Biosciences Inc. [CLBS]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 0.9402, while it was recorded at 0.8462 for the last single week of trading, and 1.2810 for the last 200 days.

Caladrius Biosciences Inc. [CLBS]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Caladrius Biosciences Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 25.10 and a Current Ratio set at 25.10.

Insider trade positions for Caladrius Biosciences Inc. [CLBS]

There are presently around $6 million, or 30.80% of CLBS stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of CLBS stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 2,695,915, which is approximately -0.079% of the company’s market cap and around 0.70% of the total institutional ownership; RENAISSANCE TECHNOLOGIES LLC, holding 1,747,055 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $1.43 million in CLBS stocks shares; and BLACKROCK INC., currently with $0.82 million in CLBS stock with ownership of nearly 0.005% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Caladrius Biosciences Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of March and at the time of the March reporting period, where 17 institutional holders increased their position in Caladrius Biosciences Inc. [NASDAQ:CLBS] by around 1,591,283 shares. Additionally, 7 investors decreased positions by around 143,218 shares, while 11 investors held positions by with 5,982,012 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 7,716,513 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. CLBS stock had 8 new institutional investments in for a total of 1,119,645 shares, while 2 institutional investors sold positions of 118,783 shares during the same period.