BTIG Research slashes price target on Selecta Biosciences Inc. [SELB] – find out why.

Selecta Biosciences Inc. [NASDAQ: SELB] price plunged by 0.00 percent to reach at $0.0. The company report on January 10, 2022 that Selecta Biosciences and Ginkgo Bioworks Announce New Collaboration to Develop Next-Generation Gene Therapy Capsids.

Leveraging Ginkgo’s high throughput screening and cell engineering capabilities and Selecta’s ImmTOR platform to advance gene therapy delivery with the goal of improved transduction, enhanced tissue tropism and reduced immunogenicity.

Selecta Biosciences, Inc. (Nasdaq: SELB), a biotechnology company leveraging its clinically validated ImmTOR™ platform to develop tolerogenic therapies that selectively mitigate unwanted immune responses, and Ginkgo Bioworks (NYSE: DNA), the leading horizontal platform for cell programming, today announced a collaboration to develop safer and more effective next-generation gene therapy viral capsids. This partnership leverages the unique platforms of both companies as they seek to develop next-generation viral capsids with improved transduction, enhanced tissue tropism and reduced immunogenicity. Ginkgo plans to design and engineer the capsids and Selecta will conduct all pre-clinical and clinical studies thereafter.

A sum of 683352 shares traded at recent session while its average daily volume was at 1.25M shares. Selecta Biosciences Inc. shares reached a high of $2.78 and dropped to a low of $2.61 until finishing in the latest session at $2.77.

The one-year SELB stock forecast points to a potential upside of 68.63. The average equity rating for SELB stock is currently 1.60, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

Guru’s Opinion on Selecta Biosciences Inc. [SELB]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for SELB shares is $8.83 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on SELB stock is a recommendation set at 1.60. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

BTIG Research have made an estimate for Selecta Biosciences Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on June 15, 2021. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Mizuho raised their target price from $2.50 to $8. The new note on the price target was released on January 26, 2021, representing the official price target for Selecta Biosciences Inc. stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Selecta Biosciences Inc. is set at 0.17, with the Price to Sales ratio for SELB stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 4.82.

SELB Stock Performance Analysis:

Selecta Biosciences Inc. [SELB] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -4.81. With this latest performance, SELB shares dropped by -12.89% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -24.11% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -21.97% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for SELB stock in for the last two-week period is set at 32.39, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 25.78, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 35.92 for Selecta Biosciences Inc. [SELB]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 3.23, while it was recorded at 2.81 for the last single week of trading, and 3.81 for the last 200 days.

Insight into Selecta Biosciences Inc. Fundamentals:

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Selecta Biosciences Inc. [SELB] shares currently have an operating margin of -342.36. Selecta Biosciences Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -414.99.

Return on Total Capital for SELB is now -252.45, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -554.76. Additionally, SELB Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 203.83, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 21.37.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Selecta Biosciences Inc. [SELB] managed to generate an average of -$1,601,767 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 2.51 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.13.Selecta Biosciences Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.60 and a Current Ratio set at 1.60.

Selecta Biosciences Inc. [SELB] Insider Position Details

There are presently around $143 million, or 47.10% of SELB stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of SELB stocks are: BLACKROCK INC. with ownership of 6,965,596, which is approximately 4.104% of the company’s market cap and around 7.60% of the total institutional ownership; VANGUARD GROUP INC, holding 5,063,997 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $14.03 million in SELB stocks shares; and STATE STREET CORP, currently with $12.27 million in SELB stock with ownership of nearly 213.607% of the company’s market capitalization.

51 institutional holders increased their position in Selecta Biosciences Inc. [NASDAQ:SELB] by around 6,395,800 shares. Additionally, 44 investors decreased positions by around 6,542,074 shares, while 20 investors held positions by with 38,860,220 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 51,798,094 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. SELB stock had 16 new institutional investments in for a total of 1,274,728 shares, while 14 institutional investors sold positions of 1,873,246 shares during the same period.