Bone Biologics Corporation [BBLG] is -0.57% lower this YTD. Is it still time to buy?

Bone Biologics Corporation [NASDAQ: BBLG] gained 4.17% or 0.14 points to close at $3.50 with a heavy trading volume of 726352 shares. The company report on January 5, 2022 that Bone Biologics to Present at the H.C. Wainwright BioConnect Virtual Conference.

Bone Biologics Corporation (NASDAQ: BBLG), a developer of orthobiologic products for spine fusion markets, today announced that Jeffrey Frelick, the Company’s president and chief executive officer, will present at the H.C. Wainwright BioConnect Virtual Conference being held January 10 – 13, 2022. A pre-recorded presentation will be available beginning Monday, January 10 at 7:00 a.m. Eastern time. Interested parties may access a webcast of the presentation on the investor relations section of the Company’s website and at this link.

About Bone BiologicsBone Biologics was founded to pursue regenerative medicine for bone. The Company is undertaking groundbreaking work with select strategic partners, building on unprecedented research on the Nell-1 protein that has produced a significant number of studies and publications in peer reviewed scientific literature. Bone Biologics is currently focusing its development efforts for its bone graft substitute product on bone regeneration in spinal fusion and has rights to trauma and osteoporosis applications. For more information, please visit www.bonebiologics.com.

It opened the trading session at $3.30, the shares rose to $3.80 and dropped to $3.25, the range by which the price of stock traded the whole day. The daily chart for BBLG points out that the company has recorded -94.40% loss over the past six months. However, it is still -8.36% lower than its most recent low trading price.

If we look at the average trading volume of 1.65M shares, BBLG reached to a volume of 726352 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Bone Biologics Corporation [BBLG] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 2.04. With this latest performance, BBLG shares dropped by -3.58% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -94.40% over the last 6 months .

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for BBLG stock in for the last two-week period is set at 45.43, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 46.17, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 46.67 for Bone Biologics Corporation [BBLG]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 3.79, while it was recorded at 4.05 for the last single week of trading.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Bone Biologics Corporation [BBLG] managed to generate an average of -$912,345 per employee.Bone Biologics Corporation’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.00 and a Current Ratio set at 0.00.