Bentley Systems Incorporated [BSY] Is Currently -2.75 below its 200 Period Moving Avg: What Does This Mean?

Bentley Systems Incorporated [NASDAQ: BSY] closed the trading session at $39.28 on 01/14/22. The day’s price range saw the stock hit a low of $38.34, while the highest price level was $41.07. The company report on January 5, 2022 that Bentley Systems to Announce Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2021 Operating Results and 2022 Financial Outlook.

Inaugurates 2022 with COO, CFO Promotions and Underlying Momentum.

3 Tiny Stocks Primed to Explode The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.



We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns.



Click here for full details and to join for free Sponsored

Bentley Systems, Incorporated (Nasdaq:BSY), the infrastructure engineering software company today announced that it will release its fourth quarter and full year 2021 operating results, as well as discuss its 2022 outlook, on March 1, 2022.

The stocks have a year to date performance of -18.73 percent and weekly performance of -8.01 percent. The stock has been moved at -33.23 percent over the last six months. The stock has performed -18.23 percent around the most recent 30 days and changed -31.62 percent over the most recent 3-months.

If compared to the average trading volume of 898.08K shares, BSY reached to a volume of 752767 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about Bentley Systems Incorporated [BSY]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for BSY shares is $67.71 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on BSY stock is a recommendation set at 2.20. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Griffin Securities have made an estimate for Bentley Systems Incorporated shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Neutral, with their previous recommendation back on July 16, 2021. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Goldman raised their target price to Neutral. The new note on the price target was released on May 14, 2021, representing the official price target for Bentley Systems Incorporated stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $52, while KeyBanc Capital Markets analysts kept a Overweight rating on BSY stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Bentley Systems Incorporated is set at 2.08, with the Price to Sales ratio for BSY stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 12.49. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 31.93, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.54. Price to Free Cash Flow for BSY in the course of the last twelve months was 45.47 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 0.70.

BSY stock trade performance evaluation

Bentley Systems Incorporated [BSY] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -8.01. With this latest performance, BSY shares dropped by -18.23% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -33.23% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -23.83% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for BSY stock in for the last two-week period is set at 23.11, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 17.19, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 27.05 for Bentley Systems Incorporated [BSY]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 49.94, while it was recorded at 41.74 for the last single week of trading, and 56.98 for the last 200 days.

Bentley Systems Incorporated [BSY]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Bentley Systems Incorporated [BSY] shares currently have an operating margin of +23.52 and a Gross Margin at +77.41. Bentley Systems Incorporated’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +15.76.

Return on Total Capital for BSY is now 31.31, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 21.27. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 37.35, with Return on Assets sitting at 11.91. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Bentley Systems Incorporated [BSY] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 86.18. Additionally, BSY Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 46.29, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 26.14. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 81.31, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 43.68.

Receivables Turnover for the company is 4.03 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.76.Bentley Systems Incorporated’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.70 and a Current Ratio set at 0.70.

Earnings per share (EPS) analysis for Bentley Systems Incorporated [BSY] stock

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for BSY. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Bentley Systems Incorporated go to 10.40%.

Bentley Systems Incorporated [BSY]: Insider Ownership positions

There are presently around $3,586 million, or 33.80% of BSY stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of BSY stocks are: SPT INVEST MANAGEMENT SARL with ownership of 18,169,645, which is approximately -48.918% of the company’s market cap and around 22.60% of the total institutional ownership; VANGUARD GROUP INC, holding 17,423,725 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $684.4 million in BSY stocks shares; and BLACKROCK INC., currently with $313.63 million in BSY stock with ownership of nearly 55.156% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Bentley Systems Incorporated stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of March and at the time of the March reporting period, where 157 institutional holders increased their position in Bentley Systems Incorporated [NASDAQ:BSY] by around 23,660,624 shares. Additionally, 87 investors decreased positions by around 21,264,511 shares, while 34 investors held positions by with 46,359,320 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 91,284,455 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. BSY stock had 55 new institutional investments in for a total of 7,811,279 shares, while 20 institutional investors sold positions of 389,091 shares during the same period.