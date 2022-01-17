Autohome Inc. [ATHM] Is Currently 0.11 below its 200 Period Moving Avg: What Does This Mean?

Autohome Inc. [NYSE: ATHM] stock went on an upward path that rose over 0.11% on Friday, amounting to a one-week price increase of more than 7.75%. The company report on January 3, 2022 that New Year’s Greetings from Quan Long, Chairman and CEO of Autohome: Unswerving determination in implementing strategic upgrade, Creating a new peak in business growth.

Since the first launch of “ecosystem” strategy upgrade on 2021 Investor Day in September, Autohome (NYSE: ATHM; HKEX: 2518) steadily implemented various measures and recruited top talent from the Internet and automobile sector. In the New Year’s all-staff email from Chairman and Chief Executive Officer Quan Long, he stated that Autohome is determined to implement strategic upgrade and comprehensively incorporate low-value businesses. Looking forward to 2022, Autohome will focus on innovative and strategic businesses like used car businesses, new energy and data-driven technology to create a new peak in business growth.

3 Tiny Stocks Primed to Explode The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.



We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns.



Click here for full details and to join for free Sponsored

Full text of the new year’s greetings from Mr. Quan Long:.

Over the last 12 months, ATHM stock dropped by -65.15%. The one-year Autohome Inc. stock forecast points to a potential upside of 12.86. The average equity rating for ATHM stock is currently 2.90, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

The market cap for the stock reached $4.58 billion, with 126.41 million shares outstanding and 70.62 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 953.00K shares, ATHM stock reached a trading volume of 684533 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Guru’s Opinion on Autohome Inc. [ATHM]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for ATHM shares is $41.14 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on ATHM stock is a recommendation set at 2.90. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

UBS have made an estimate for Autohome Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Neutral, with their previous recommendation back on December 02, 2021. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Deutsche Bank dropped their target price from $61 to $45. The new note on the price target was released on November 01, 2021, representing the official price target for Autohome Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another drop from $112 to $52, while Citigroup kept a Neutral rating on ATHM stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Autohome Inc. is set at 1.76, with the Price to Sales ratio for ATHM stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 3.63. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.28, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 23.59. Price to Free Cash Flow for ATHM in the course of the last twelve months was 5.81 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 7.80.

ATHM Stock Performance Analysis:

Autohome Inc. [ATHM] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 7.75. With this latest performance, ATHM shares gained by 21.94% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -39.78% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -65.15% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for ATHM stock in for the last two-week period is set at 62.62, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 69.66, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 56.74 for Autohome Inc. [ATHM]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 33.18, while it was recorded at 35.88 for the last single week of trading, and 54.41 for the last 200 days.

Insight into Autohome Inc. Fundamentals:

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Autohome Inc. [ATHM] shares currently have an operating margin of +31.24 and a Gross Margin at +87.28. Autohome Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +39.33.

Return on Total Capital for ATHM is now 15.57, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 20.46. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 20.54, with Return on Assets sitting at 15.44. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Autohome Inc. [ATHM] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 1.15. Additionally, ATHM Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 1.14, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 0.85. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 0.51, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 0.51.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Autohome Inc. [ATHM] managed to generate an average of $979,880 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 2.50 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.39.Autohome Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 7.80 and a Current Ratio set at 7.80.

ATHM Stock EPS

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for ATHM. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Autohome Inc. go to -9.10%.

Autohome Inc. [ATHM] Insider Position Details

Positions in Autohome Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of March and at the time of the March reporting period, where 130 institutional holders increased their position in Autohome Inc. [NYSE:ATHM] by around 10,429,502 shares. Additionally, 101 investors decreased positions by around 9,581,267 shares, while 29 investors held positions by with 49,550,708 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 69,561,477 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. ATHM stock had 20 new institutional investments in for a total of 364,055 shares, while 55 institutional investors sold positions of 4,029,389 shares during the same period.