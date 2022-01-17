ALX Oncology Holdings Inc. [ALXO] Revenue clocked in at $0.00 million, down -13.91% YTD: What’s Next?

ALX Oncology Holdings Inc. [NASDAQ: ALXO] price surged by 0.38 percent to reach at $0.07. The company report on January 10, 2022 that ALX Oncology Provides Corporate Update and Highlights Key Milestones in 2022.

ALX Oncology Holdings Inc., (“ALX Oncology”) (Nasdaq: ALXO) a clinical-stage immuno-oncology company developing therapies that block the CD47 checkpoint pathway, today provided a corporate update and highlighted key milestones anticipated in 2022.

“2021 was a year of substantial corporate and clinical accomplishments for ALX Oncology. We initiated numerous clinical trials, including two Phase 2 trials in head and neck squamous cell carcinoma (“HNSCC”) and presented encouraging Phase 1b data from the ASPEN-01 trial in gastric/gastroesophageal junction (“GEJ”) cancer and HNSCC, along with early Phase 1b data from the ASPEN-02 trial in myelodysplastic syndromes (“MDS”),” said Jaume Pons, Ph.D., Founder, President and Chief Executive Officer of ALX Oncology.

A sum of 870702 shares traded at recent session while its average daily volume was at 443.35K shares. ALX Oncology Holdings Inc. shares reached a high of $18.82 and dropped to a low of $17.05 until finishing in the latest session at $18.50.

The one-year ALXO stock forecast points to a potential upside of 74.13. The average equity rating for ALXO stock is currently 2.00, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

Guru’s Opinion on ALX Oncology Holdings Inc. [ALXO]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for ALXO shares is $71.50 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on ALXO stock is a recommendation set at 2.00. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Jefferies have made an estimate for ALX Oncology Holdings Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Hold, with their previous recommendation back on December 22, 2021. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Stifel raised their target price to Buy. The new note on the price target was released on September 30, 2021, representing the official price target for ALX Oncology Holdings Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $98, while Credit Suisse analysts kept a Outperform rating on ALXO stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for ALX Oncology Holdings Inc. is set at 2.10 The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.94, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 9.54.

ALXO Stock Performance Analysis:

ALX Oncology Holdings Inc. [ALXO] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -3.60. With this latest performance, ALXO shares dropped by -25.28% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -66.40% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -77.80% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for ALXO stock in for the last two-week period is set at 27.59, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 27.57, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 28.23 for ALX Oncology Holdings Inc. [ALXO]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 30.35, while it was recorded at 19.23 for the last single week of trading, and 54.60 for the last 200 days.

Insight into ALX Oncology Holdings Inc. Fundamentals:

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and ALX Oncology Holdings Inc. [ALXO] shares currently have an operating margin of -3693.99 and a Gross Margin at +9.05. ALX Oncology Holdings Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -3869.71.

Return on Total Capital for ALXO is now -20.08, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -21.03. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -21.30, with Return on Assets sitting at -20.48.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, ALX Oncology Holdings Inc. [ALXO] managed to generate an average of -$1,988,696 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 4.41 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.01.ALX Oncology Holdings Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 31.10 and a Current Ratio set at 31.10.

ALX Oncology Holdings Inc. [ALXO] Insider Position Details

There are presently around $646 million, or 86.00% of ALXO stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of ALXO stocks are: VENBIO PARTNERS LLC with ownership of 9,699,925, which is approximately 0% of the company’s market cap and around 1.90% of the total institutional ownership; VIVO CAPITAL, LLC, holding 4,220,048 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $78.07 million in ALXO stocks shares; and WELLINGTON MANAGEMENT GROUP LLP, currently with $71.54 million in ALXO stock with ownership of nearly 33.493% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in ALX Oncology Holdings Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of March and at the time of the March reporting period, where 59 institutional holders increased their position in ALX Oncology Holdings Inc. [NASDAQ:ALXO] by around 3,491,676 shares. Additionally, 49 investors decreased positions by around 1,877,162 shares, while 20 investors held positions by with 29,554,835 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 34,923,673 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. ALXO stock had 24 new institutional investments in for a total of 1,335,025 shares, while 16 institutional investors sold positions of 1,129,464 shares during the same period.