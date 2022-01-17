Accuray Incorporated [ARAY] moved down -4.50: Why It’s Important

Accuray Incorporated [NASDAQ: ARAY] closed the trading session at $4.24 on 01/14/22. The day’s price range saw the stock hit a low of $4.165, while the highest price level was $4.405. The company report on January 12, 2022 that Accuray to Report Second Quarter Fiscal 2022 Financial Results on January 26, 2022.

Accuray Incorporated (NASDAQ: ARAY) will report financial results for the second quarter of fiscal year 2022, ended December 31, 2021, after the market close on Wednesday, January 26, 2022. Management will host a conference call to review the results at 1:30 p.m. PT / 4:30 p.m. ET on the same day.

The conference call dial-in numbers are (833) 316-0563 (USA) or (412) 317-5747 (International). In addition, a dial up replay of the conference call will be available approximately one hour after the call’s conclusion for one week. The replay number is (877) 344-7529 (USA), or (412) 317-0088 (International), Conference ID: 6302301.

The stocks have a year to date performance of -11.11 percent and weekly performance of -0.70 percent. The stock has been moved at 8.44 percent over the last six months. The stock has performed -12.94 percent around the most recent 30 days and changed 7.89 percent over the most recent 3-months.

If compared to the average trading volume of 1.42M shares, ARAY reached to a volume of 734389 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about Accuray Incorporated [ARAY]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for ARAY shares is $8.30 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on ARAY stock is a recommendation set at 1.60. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Loop Capital have made an estimate for Accuray Incorporated shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on December 22, 2021. The new note on the price target was released on January 21, 2020, representing the official price target for Accuray Incorporated stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Accuray Incorporated is set at 0.20, with the Price to Sales ratio for ARAY stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.96. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 8.48, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 1.10. Price to Free Cash Flow for ARAY in the course of the last twelve months was 13.63 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 1.20.

ARAY stock trade performance evaluation

Accuray Incorporated [ARAY] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -0.70. With this latest performance, ARAY shares dropped by -12.94% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 8.44% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -10.74% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for ARAY stock in for the last two-week period is set at 34.18, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 29.28, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 38.40 for Accuray Incorporated [ARAY]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 5.02, while it was recorded at 4.39 for the last single week of trading, and 4.49 for the last 200 days.

Accuray Incorporated [ARAY]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Accuray Incorporated [ARAY] shares currently have an operating margin of +5.61 and a Gross Margin at +40.25. Accuray Incorporated’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -1.59.

Return on Total Capital for ARAY is now 8.03, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -2.37. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -9.53, with Return on Assets sitting at -1.30. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Accuray Incorporated [ARAY] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 289.67. Additionally, ARAY Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 74.34, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 41.53. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 272.30, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 69.88.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Accuray Incorporated [ARAY] managed to generate an average of -$6,343 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 4.48 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.82.Accuray Incorporated’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.20 and a Current Ratio set at 1.90.

Accuray Incorporated [ARAY]: Insider Ownership positions

There are presently around $285 million, or 75.80% of ARAY stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of ARAY stocks are: BLACKROCK INC. with ownership of 7,727,274, which is approximately -2.371% of the company’s market cap and around 4.30% of the total institutional ownership; NEUBERGER BERMAN GROUP LLC, holding 4,992,531 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $21.17 million in ARAY stocks shares; and ARCHON CAPITAL MANAGEMENT LLC, currently with $19.99 million in ARAY stock with ownership of nearly 2.859% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Accuray Incorporated stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of January and at the time of the January reporting period, where 55 institutional holders increased their position in Accuray Incorporated [NASDAQ:ARAY] by around 3,930,098 shares. Additionally, 64 investors decreased positions by around 7,007,929 shares, while 27 investors held positions by with 56,358,299 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 67,296,326 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. ARAY stock had 18 new institutional investments in for a total of 1,842,573 shares, while 12 institutional investors sold positions of 634,558 shares during the same period.