why Church & Dwight Co. Inc. [CHD] is a Good Choice for Investors After New Price Target of $93.30

Church & Dwight Co. Inc. [NYSE: CHD] stock went on an upward path that rose over 0.67% on Thursday, amounting to a one-week price increase of more than 0.56%. The company report on December 27, 2021 that Church and Dwight Completes Purchase of TheraBreath®.

Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD) has completed its previously announced acquisition of TheraBreath®, the #2 brand in the alcohol-free mouthwash category in the United States.

The transaction was completed under the original terms announced on November 29, 2021, which called for Church & Dwight to pay $580 million in cash at closing.

Over the last 12 months, CHD stock rose by 22.22%. The one-year Church & Dwight Co. Inc. stock forecast points to a potential downside of -10.71. The average equity rating for CHD stock is currently 2.80, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

The market cap for the stock reached $25.00 billion, with 245.30 million shares outstanding and 243.77 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 1.44M shares, CHD stock reached a trading volume of 2305992 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Guru’s Opinion on Church & Dwight Co. Inc. [CHD]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for CHD shares is $93.30 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on CHD stock is a recommendation set at 2.80. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Raymond James have made an estimate for Church & Dwight Co. Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Underperform, with their previous recommendation back on July 14, 2021. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, UBS raised their target price to Neutral. The new note on the price target was released on June 24, 2021, representing the official price target for Church & Dwight Co. Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $80, while Morgan Stanley analysts kept a Underweight rating on CHD stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Church & Dwight Co. Inc. is set at 1.97, with the Price to Sales ratio for CHD stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 4.89. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 7.21, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.74. Price to Free Cash Flow for CHD in the course of the last twelve months was 50.83 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 0.40.

CHD Stock Performance Analysis:

Church & Dwight Co. Inc. [CHD] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 0.56. With this latest performance, CHD shares gained by 5.49% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 18.28% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 22.22% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for CHD stock in for the last two-week period is set at 66.54, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 66.01, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 66.59 for Church & Dwight Co. Inc. [CHD]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 95.94, while it was recorded at 102.82 for the last single week of trading, and 88.00 for the last 200 days.

Insight into Church & Dwight Co. Inc. Fundamentals:

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Church & Dwight Co. Inc. [CHD] shares currently have an operating margin of +19.17 and a Gross Margin at +43.19. Church & Dwight Co. Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +16.05.

Return on Total Capital for CHD is now 18.28, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 16.33. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 27.63, with Return on Assets sitting at 11.17. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Church & Dwight Co. Inc. [CHD] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 78.04. Additionally, CHD Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 43.83, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 31.79. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 65.58, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 36.83.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Church & Dwight Co. Inc. [CHD] managed to generate an average of $154,098 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 12.97 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.70.Church & Dwight Co. Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.40 and a Current Ratio set at 0.70.

CHD Stock EPS

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for CHD. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Church & Dwight Co. Inc. go to 7.75%.

Church & Dwight Co. Inc. [CHD] Insider Position Details

There are presently around $20,889 million, or 86.10% of CHD stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of CHD stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 28,322,559, which is approximately 1.551% of the company’s market cap and around 0.10% of the total institutional ownership; BLACKROCK INC., holding 18,588,056 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $1.92 billion in CHD stocks shares; and STATE STREET CORP, currently with $1.25 billion in CHD stock with ownership of nearly 1.824% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Church & Dwight Co. Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of January and at the time of the January reporting period, where 348 institutional holders increased their position in Church & Dwight Co. Inc. [NYSE:CHD] by around 11,548,208 shares. Additionally, 413 investors decreased positions by around 7,695,073 shares, while 181 investors held positions by with 182,991,921 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 202,235,202 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. CHD stock had 47 new institutional investments in for a total of 501,248 shares, while 77 institutional investors sold positions of 1,079,461 shares during the same period.