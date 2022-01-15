why Chart Industries Inc. [GTLS] is a Good Choice for Investors After New Price Target of $203.74

Chart Industries Inc. [NYSE: GTLS] stock went on a downward path that fall over -2.13% on Thursday, amounting to a one-week price decrease of less than -8.35%. The company report on January 10, 2022 that 29th Annual Emerald Groundhog Day Investment Forum Opens the 2022 Investment Year Live from Philadelphia.

After a virtual-only event in 2021, Emerald Asset Management brings back the annual Groundhog Day Investment Forum live and in-person to Philadelphia on February 3rd – as a hybrid event also featuring an all-event virtual stream. The 29th annual Investment Forum is the unofficial kick-off to the year ahead, as Emerald’s team of analysts and portfolio managers will present their key investment themes and trends for 2022, looking ahead to the future post-pandemic world and its implications for investors. Presentations will focus on these key sectors:.

Over the last 12 months, GTLS stock dropped by -4.43%. The one-year Chart Industries Inc. stock forecast points to a potential upside of 35.67. The average equity rating for GTLS stock is currently 2.00, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

The market cap for the stock reached $4.95 billion, with 36.38 million shares outstanding and 36.24 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 388.57K shares, GTLS stock reached a trading volume of 2733481 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Guru’s Opinion on Chart Industries Inc. [GTLS]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for GTLS shares is $203.74 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on GTLS stock is a recommendation set at 2.00. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

The Benchmark Company have made an estimate for Chart Industries Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on December 07, 2021. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, BofA Securities dropped their target price from $207 to $199. The new note on the price target was released on October 18, 2021, representing the official price target for Chart Industries Inc. stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Chart Industries Inc. is set at 6.55, with the Price to Sales ratio for GTLS stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 3.95. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 2.95, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 2.73.

GTLS Stock Performance Analysis:

Chart Industries Inc. [GTLS] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -8.35. With this latest performance, GTLS shares dropped by -16.69% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -11.46% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -4.43% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for GTLS stock in for the last two-week period is set at 21.40, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 15.07, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 26.27 for Chart Industries Inc. [GTLS]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 167.28, while it was recorded at 135.10 for the last single week of trading, and 164.25 for the last 200 days.

Insight into Chart Industries Inc. Fundamentals:

Chart Industries Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.70 and a Current Ratio set at 1.20.

GTLS Stock EPS

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for GTLS. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Chart Industries Inc. go to 44.47%.

Chart Industries Inc. [GTLS] Insider Position Details

There are presently around $5,394 million, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of GTLS stocks are: BLACKROCK INC. with ownership of 6,941,191, which is approximately 1.016% of the company’s market cap and around 0.40% of the total institutional ownership; VANGUARD GROUP INC, holding 3,805,295 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $498.72 million in GTLS stocks shares; and CAPITAL WORLD INVESTORS, currently with $344.91 million in GTLS stock with ownership of nearly 240.45% of the company’s market capitalization.

134 institutional holders increased their position in Chart Industries Inc. [NYSE:GTLS] by around 4,910,819 shares. Additionally, 171 investors decreased positions by around 2,908,101 shares, while 37 investors held positions by with 33,340,314 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 41,159,234 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. GTLS stock had 44 new institutional investments in for a total of 340,237 shares, while 31 institutional investors sold positions of 230,636 shares during the same period.